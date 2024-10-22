E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Sukkur DIG, Ghotki SSP suspended after public spat

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published October 22, 2024

HYDERABAD: Two senior officers of the Sindh police — Sukkur DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and Ghotki SSP Hafeezur Rehman — have been suspended following bad blood between them that spilled over into the public domain.

The issue emerged after DIG Shah wrote a letter to the Sindh police chief and accused SSP Rehman of having ties with notorious criminals involved in the killing of police officers, kidnapping for ransom and robbery.

He said the SSP’s conduct “undermines the efforts of law enforcement and jeopardises safety of both the police and citizens of the region”.

The letter irked SSP Rehman, who told the media that his superior officer should have spoken to him first instead of writing to the police chief.

Officers levelled allegations aginst each other after attack on ex-MPA

The differences between the two officers cropped up after an attack on ex-MPA Shaharyar Shar in Ubauro. Mr Shar remained safe in the attack.

An alleged dacoit, Umer Shar, who was travelling with the former lawmaker, died in the attack, which took place after the two men allegedly met SSP Rehman.

The Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, had formed a committee to probe the allegations levelled by the DIG and the SSP.

The IGP confirmed that action had been taken against the two officers. Both officers have been directed to leave their posts.

Larkana Range DIG Nasir Abbas has been given the additional charge of Sukkur, while Khairpur SSP Dr Samiullah will also look after the Ghotki district.

Earlier, an SHO also accused SSP Rehman of conspiracy after the former was arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack on Mr Shar.

Abdul Shakoor Lako, the SHO of Shaheed Deen Mohammad Leghari police station was among more than 20 suspects booked in the FIR of the attack. On Wednesday, SSP Rehman took the SHO into custody. It was not known whether any of the other nominated suspects were detained.

Published in Dawn, October 22th, 2024

