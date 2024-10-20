E-Paper | October 20, 2024

Kamala, Trump deploy celebrity power in must-win states

AFP Published October 20, 2024 Updated October 20, 2024 11:34am

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump watches a video featuring Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan.—AFP
DETROIT: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will roll out starkly contrasting celebrity back-up this weekend in Pennsylvania and Mic­higan — among the most prized of the battleground states set to decide the tightest of US presidential races.

Pop star Lizzo will throw multi-Grammy award winning glitter behind the vice president’s campaign in Detroit, while the world’s richest man Elon Musk is to stump for Trump in Pennsylvania.

Harris will also be joined by R&B star Usher at a get-out-the-vote rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.

Both candidates are fighting on every front to seal up voters’ support in a race that polls suggest is effectively tied with fewer than three weeks to Election Day. Musk, who endorsed Trump in July, is one of President Joe Biden administration’s fiercest critics and has emerged as a loud voice in US politics since taking over Twitter, now known as X.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has taken an increasingly visible role in Trump’s campaign and has donated almost $75 million to his political organisation America PAC.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he arrives in Philadelphia to speak at a town hall event hosted by America PAC in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.—AFP
Harris has deployed high-wattage surrogates, from ex-president Barack Obama to Megan Thee Stallion since replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee in July.

Early voting underway

Seeking to shift the polls in a desperately tight White House race, Harris has ramped up attacks on the mental fitness of the 78-year-old, who is the oldest presidential candidate in US history.

She questioned his ability to be president after Trump faced speculation that he is “exhausted” after backing out of a spate of interviews.

Politico reported that a Trump aide had told producers at a website negotiating an interview that the ex-president was “exhausted” and refusing some appearances — a claim described by his campaign as “detached from reality.” Beyond the accusations, both candidates are spending their final campaign days in pivotal battleground states where early voting is already underway.

With less than three weeks to go, Harris has seen encouraging signs in her push for supporters to vote as soon as possible, as a bulwark against the traditional Republican edge among Election Day voters.

Almost 12 million votes had been cast by Friday evening — around a third of them in the seven swing states expected to decide the election — according to data tracked by the University of Florida Election Lab.

Georgia has been smashing records, while North Carolina reported a first day of voting on Thursday that beat 2020, when there was a pandemic-linked surge in early ballots.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024

