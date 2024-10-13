E-Paper | October 13, 2024

With medical report out, Kamala plays health card against Trump

AFP Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 08:15am
US Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US on August 20 and former US President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, US on August 15 are seen in a combination of file photographs. — Reuters
WASHINGTON: Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and fit for the presidency, according to a medical report published by the White House on Saturday, as she aims to put pressure on Republican nominee and ex-president Donald Trump to publish his own health records.

“Vice President Harris remains in excellent health,” her physician Joshua Simmons said in the report, adding that she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency”.

According to Simmons, her most recent physical exam, conducted in April, was “unremarkable”. Simmons noted that Harris suffers from seasonal allergies and hives, which are managed by non-prescription as well as prescription medications. She is slightly nearsighted and wears contact lenses, the report said.

“She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the doctor wrote.

The US vice president’s team seeks to put the spotlight on the physical health and mental acuity of 78-year-old former president Trump, who has so far refused to release any detailed medical information.

Republican Trump became the oldest presidential nominee in US history after 81-year-old President Joe Biden withdrew from the White House race in July.

Biden passed the torch to 59-year-old Kamala Harris after a disastrous debate against Trump raised concerns in the Democratic Party about his own mental sharpness.

Harris’s campaign drew attention to a recent series of articles in the New York Times that raised concerns about the fact that Trump had failed to disclose basic information about his health.

The newspaper also published an analysis of Trump’s language showing that his speeches are increasingly long, “confused” and include vulgarities, a trend seen by experts as a possible sign of cognitive change.

Trump insists he is fully fit, but he has not released any full medical report for his campaign.

In late 2023, Trump released a note from his former White House doctor declaring him to be in “excellent” health, but it was short on details and did not say what tests Trump had undergone when he had a physical in September 2023.

The same doctor, Ronny Jackson, issued a statement in July after Trump’s ear was wounded by an assassin’s bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania, saying the former president was doing well.

Trump, meanwhile, boasted about a cognitive test he had undergone with Jackson while president in 2018, but then immediately flubbed his doctor’s name, calling him “Ronny Johnson”.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024

