Pakistan holds first-ever trade expo in Oman

ISLAMABAD: Oman will import products in 12 categories from Pakistan during the current fiscal year to increase bilateral trade volume.

This resulted from a two-day first-ever Pakistan-Oman Expo and Business Conference, which conclu­ded on Thursday in Mus­cat and resulted in milli­o­­ns of dollars of export ord­ers for Pakistani businessmen.

An official announcement said that Pakistani companies signed export orders for home textile, sports, rice, children’s garments, leather products, food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemicals.

The expo was unprecedented as 64 Pakistani business houses from 10 categories, including textiles, clothing, fashion apparel, agricultural products, surgical instruments, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, handicrafts, and hotel investment, showcased their products for the first time in Oman under one roof.

More than 1,000 businesspersons attended the expo. Pakistani products received appreciation from both the private sector and the government of Oman.

According to the annou­ncement, 172 business delegates from top Pakistani companies, which inclu­d­­ed female entrepreneurs, participated in the event.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman Imran Ali expressed gratitude to the Oman government for facilitating the expo.

He said this forum marks a new chapter in the economic partnership between Pakistan and Oman. Making the business and trade communities meet each other frequently sparks new opportunities for trade and investment, he added.

October 20th, 2024