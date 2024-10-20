E-Paper | October 20, 2024

Pakistan holds first-ever trade expo in Oman

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published October 20, 2024 Updated October 20, 2024 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: Oman will import products in 12 categories from Pakistan during the current fiscal year to increase bilateral trade volume.

This resulted from a two-day first-ever Pakistan-Oman Expo and Business Conference, which conclu­ded on Thursday in Mus­cat and resulted in milli­o­­ns of dollars of export ord­ers for Pakistani businessmen.

An official announcement said that Pakistani companies signed export orders for home textile, sports, rice, children’s garments, leather products, food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemicals.

The expo was unprecedented as 64 Pakistani business houses from 10 categories, including textiles, clothing, fashion apparel, agricultural products, surgical instruments, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, handicrafts, and hotel investment, showcased their products for the first time in Oman under one roof.

More than 1,000 businesspersons attended the expo. Pakistani products received appreciation from both the private sector and the government of Oman.

According to the annou­ncement, 172 business delegates from top Pakistani companies, which inclu­d­­ed female entrepreneurs, participated in the event.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman Imran Ali expressed gratitude to the Oman government for facilitating the expo.

He said this forum marks a new chapter in the economic partnership between Pakistan and Oman. Making the business and trade communities meet each other frequently sparks new opportunities for trade and investment, he added.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Human rights review
Updated 20 Oct, 2024

Human rights review

Instead of focusing solely on Pakistan’s economic woes, the state must take a holistic view.
Sinwar’s exit
20 Oct, 2024

Sinwar’s exit

IF Israel thinks its strategy of ‘decapitation’ — eliminating the leaders of outfits that confront it — will...
Cricket relief
20 Oct, 2024

Cricket relief

AS is always the case with Pakistan cricket, more common sense was required. And with some radical changes came the...
Explosive mix
Updated 19 Oct, 2024

Explosive mix

The state must address the Lahore rape allegations with utmost seriousness and fully probe the matter.
Fear tactics
19 Oct, 2024

Fear tactics

THOSE speaking for the government had always seemed confident in its ability to get the desired constitutional...
Big Brother state
19 Oct, 2024

Big Brother state

PAKISTAN’S ranking in the Freedom on the Net 2024 report as a ‘not free’ country, however unfortunate, comes ...