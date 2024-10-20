Imran, Gandapur acquitted in May 25 cases

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, a local court of Islamabad on Saturday acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, and Ali Nawaz Awan in the case registered for violence in May 25 Haqeeqi Azadi March.

The case registered at the Secretariat police station in May 2022, was filed during the PTI-led “Haqeeqi Azadi March”, a protest movement that sought to challenge the sitting government’s legitimacy and call for early elections.

The protests, which spanned across various regions, were marked by large crowds and heightened tensions between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies.

The court, after examining the pleas of the accused, accepted their applications for acquittal.

Judge Shahzad Khan ordered the acquittal of all individuals involved in the case, effectively dismissing the charges against them.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court of Islamabad during the trial of former prime minister Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi adjourned the hearing in £190 million corruption reference without any substantial progress.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned the hearing till October 22, following concerns raised by the defence about their inability to meet the accused since early October.

During the proceedings, defence lawyers Usman Riaz Gill, Faisal Chaudhary, and Khalid Yousuf appeared before the court on behalf of the accused.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhary urged the court to allow Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi to participate in the hearings via video link.

He argued that the legal team had not been able to meet with their clients since October 3, and insisted that the court should issue an order enabling the lawyers to see the accused, either through video conferencing or in person.

“If the video link is not feasible, then we request the court to issue orders for the physical production of the accused,” Chaudhary stated.

Judge advised the defence to submit a formal written application regarding their request for video link or court production.

After brief discussions, the court decided to adjourn the hearing until October 22.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024