Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue, cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in areas of trade, industry, ener­­gy, connectivity, science, technology and education.

The agreem­ent was reached as the two leaders had a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House, at the margins of the 23rd SCO summit in Islamabad.

The two prime ministers discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades.

PM Sharif fondly recalled his first foreign visit to Moscow, exp­r­essing a desire to transform these warm memories into a lasting fri­e­­ndship with Russia. He reaffir­m­­ed Pakistan’s commitment to str­engthen­ing political, economic, and defence ties with Russia.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation at mu­­­l­tilateral forums, incl­u­ding the United Nations and the Shanghai Coope­r­ation Organisation. Mr Sharif also thanked Russia for supporting Pakistan’s BRICS membership bid, marking a step towards deeper collaboration on the global stage.

The prime minister recalled his productive meeting with President Vladimir Putin in July this year in Astana during the course of which they had agreed to meaningful enhancement of relations between the two countries.

He also emphasised the need for direct flights between Russia and Pakistan for enhanced connectivity between the two countries.

The Russian prime minister appreciated the remarkable arrangements done by Pakistan for the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Furthermore, he thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and exemplary hospitality ext­e­­­­nded to him and the Rus­sian delegation.

He expres­sed his desire to further bolster the existing cooperation between Russia and Pakistan to the next level.

The two prime ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation on all areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders also agreed on lingual exchanges among the two countries to enhance people-to-people relations and increased cooperation among the banking sectors of the two countries to facilitate trade and investment.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2024