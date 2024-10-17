E-Paper | October 17, 2024

Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue, cooperation in diverse areas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 01:21pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Islamabad on Oct 16, 2024. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Islamabad on Oct 16, 2024. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds delegation-level talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, on Wednesday.—PPI
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds delegation-level talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, on Wednesday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in areas of trade, industry, ener­­gy, connectivity, science, technology and education.

The agreem­ent was reached as the two leaders had a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House, at the margins of the 23rd SCO summit in Islamabad.

The two prime ministers discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades.

PM Sharif fondly recalled his first foreign visit to Moscow, exp­r­essing a desire to transform these warm memories into a lasting fri­e­­ndship with Russia. He reaffir­m­­ed Pakistan’s commitment to str­engthen­ing political, economic, and defence ties with Russia.

Islamabad reaffirms commitment to strengthening political, defence, economic ties with Moscow

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation at mu­­­l­tilateral forums, incl­u­ding the United Nations and the Shanghai Coope­r­ation Organisation. Mr Sharif also thanked Russia for supporting Pakistan’s BRICS membership bid, marking a step towards deeper collaboration on the global stage.

The prime minister recalled his productive meeting with President Vladimir Putin in July this year in Astana during the course of which they had agreed to meaningful enhancement of relations between the two countries.

He also emphasised the need for direct flights between Russia and Pakistan for enhanced connectivity between the two countries.

The Russian prime minister appreciated the remarkable arrangements done by Pakistan for the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Furthermore, he thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and exemplary hospitality ext­e­­­­nded to him and the Rus­sian delegation.

He expres­sed his desire to further bolster the existing cooperation between Russia and Pakistan to the next level.

The two prime ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation on all areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders also agreed on lingual exchanges among the two countries to enhance people-to-people relations and increased cooperation among the banking sectors of the two countries to facilitate trade and investment.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...
Two steps back
Updated 16 Oct, 2024

Two steps back

Instead of treating polio as a stand-alone emergency, it should be incorporated into a broader public health strategy.
Defunding varsities
16 Oct, 2024

Defunding varsities

IF a plan — apparently conjured up by foreign lenders — to defund public varsities goes ahead, tens of thousands...
Protecting children
16 Oct, 2024

Protecting children

THIS country’s children make the news for unfortunate reasons. At the core of their plight is the state’s...