School girl ‘sexually assaulted’ in Jhelum

A Correspondent Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 11:00am

GUJAR KHAN: An eight-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted by vendor of her school canteen in Pind Dadan Khan town.

According to the police sources, Sajida Khanum, a widow mother of the girl, reported to the police that her daughter was a student of KG class at a private school located in vicinity of DSP office.

According to Sajida Khanum, when the girl returned from school on Oct 15 she told her mother that she was sexually assaulted by the canteen man.

After registering the complaint the police got the alleged victim medically examined and also registered a case under section 376-iii of PPC and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, the school has also been sealed by the local administration.

The residents of the area have voiced concern over rising incidents of assaults on students and urged the Punjab chief minister and the minister of education to bring the culprits to justice.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2024

Violence against children
Pakistan

