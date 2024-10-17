E-Paper | October 17, 2024

Two suspects booked for cracker attack on Khuhro house in Larkana

Our Correspondent Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 10:08am

LARKANA: Larkana police registered an FIR on behalf of state late on Tuesday night against two unknown motorcyclists for throwing an explosive device at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, who was also chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Manzoor Ali Luhar lodged the FIR (No.117/2024) against the suspects at Rehmatpur police station under Section 3/4 of Explosives Act and 6/7 of ATA.

He said that police spotted two masked men riding a motorcycle who threw a can of talcum powder packed with explosive material at the gate of Mr Khuhro’s residence and it exploded.

The suspects could be identified when seen, he said, adding that police tried to capture the suspects but they fled into a narrow lane. They remained untraced even after snap-checking of vehicles in the area, he said.

Rehmatpur police officials said that they had stepped up efforts with the help of modern technology to track down the criminals.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that investigation was under way. Geo-fencing exercise had also been completed to get closer to the suspects, he said.

He said that a team comprising DSP Ms Paras Bakhrani (team head) had been formed with in-charge of CIA, SHO and the investigation officer of the police station concerned as members to the probe incident. He was supervising the investigation, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...
Two steps back
Updated 16 Oct, 2024

Two steps back

Instead of treating polio as a stand-alone emergency, it should be incorporated into a broader public health strategy.
Defunding varsities
16 Oct, 2024

Defunding varsities

IF a plan — apparently conjured up by foreign lenders — to defund public varsities goes ahead, tens of thousands...
Protecting children
16 Oct, 2024

Protecting children

THIS country’s children make the news for unfortunate reasons. At the core of their plight is the state’s...