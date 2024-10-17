Two suspects booked for cracker attack on Khuhro house in Larkana

LARKANA: Larkana police registered an FIR on behalf of state late on Tuesday night against two unknown motorcyclists for throwing an explosive device at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, who was also chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Manzoor Ali Luhar lodged the FIR (No.117/2024) against the suspects at Rehmatpur police station under Section 3/4 of Explosives Act and 6/7 of ATA.

He said that police spotted two masked men riding a motorcycle who threw a can of talcum powder packed with explosive material at the gate of Mr Khuhro’s residence and it exploded.

The suspects could be identified when seen, he said, adding that police tried to capture the suspects but they fled into a narrow lane. They remained untraced even after snap-checking of vehicles in the area, he said.

Rehmatpur police officials said that they had stepped up efforts with the help of modern technology to track down the criminals.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that investigation was under way. Geo-fencing exercise had also been completed to get closer to the suspects, he said.

He said that a team comprising DSP Ms Paras Bakhrani (team head) had been formed with in-charge of CIA, SHO and the investigation officer of the police station concerned as members to the probe incident. He was supervising the investigation, he said.

