10 cops suspended after ‘maltreatment’ of women protesters outside Karachi Press Club

Ten police personnel were suspended on Monday for their “high-handedness and maltreatment” of women protesters at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) a day earlier, officials said.

On Sunday, police clashed with protesters outside KPC for violating Section 144, which empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period.

The protesters had organised the “Sindh Rawadari March” to condemn the “extrajudicial” killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who was accused of sharing blasphemous posts on social media and was shot dead under mysterious circumstances during a gun battle with the police in Mirpurkhas on September 19. Following an inquiry into the killing, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar had acknowledged that the police had “staged the encounter”.

At the same time, the religiopolitical party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had called a counter-protest at the KPC; however, police stopped them at Teen Talwar and near Capri cinema. Later, TLP protesters also ended up clashing with the police and Rangers.

TV and social media footage of the protest showed police performing baton charges on the demonstrators outside the KPC, including women.

Three different police orders issued today said the suspended personnel would continue to draw pay and allowances.

A statement from South Zone Police spokesperson confirmed that the deputy inspector of police has initiated disciplinary action against all personnel involved in the incident, including lady constables.

“A total of 10 officers have been immediately removed from their duties and sent to headquarters suspend company,” the statement read, adding that instructions for their parade and training were issued to the station police headquarters on a daily basis.

It said the city senior superintendent of police was directed to take departmental action against the suspended officers and ensure their punishment. The suspended officials were identified with the help of CCTV footage, and further identification is in progress, the statement said.

“Any kind of ill-treatment or violence against women and children, including the journalist community, will not be allowed.

“Inquiry and action is ongoing upon the instructions of the Sindh inspector general of police,” the statement said. “Sindh Police believes in the process of self-accountability. The training of police officials will be improved.”

Disciplinary action recommended against four police officers

A misconduct report by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza, dated Sunday, recommended that severe disciplinary action be taken against four police officers “for their negligence and dereliction of duty”.

The report stated that Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dr Safiullah and SDPO Imran Jagerani were deployed at the east side of KPC at Sarwar Shaheed Road “with direction to keep an eye on and stop the movement of violators by taking legal action against them”.

It went on to say that “both officers miserably failed to contain the movement of participants of [the] rally resulting in the breach that resulted in their advance towards the main gate of KPC.”

The report further added that two police officers, SDPO Arshad Afridi and SDPO Athar Malik were moved from Teen Talwar to Lily Bridge “to keep an eye on movement and take action against the miscreants”.

“Regretfully, these two officers were also found negligent in controlling and taking effective action against the participants who ultimately marched towards Sharea Faisal resulting in a serious law and order situation in the Red Zone.”

Sindh home minister summons IG

Separately, Lanjar summoned the Sindh police chief following yesterday’s clashes.

“A transparent and impartial investigation of incidents of violence towards women and journalists should be ensured,” the home minister directed the inspector general of lice, according to a statement issued by the Sindh Home Office.

“A high-level committee should be formed for a comprehensive inquiry and investigation into the incident,” it went on to say, adding that the committee should include West DIG Irfan Baloch and Special Branch DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi.

The committee is obliged to send a report containing an investigation of the matter within three days. Details of the suspension of the officials should be sent immediately after the case, the statement said.

HRCP urges Sindh govt to investigate ‘violent treatment’

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) called on the Sindh government to “immediately investigate the violent treatment meted out to civil society activists who took part in yesterday’s Sindh Rawadari March in Karachi.

“Scores of protestors were arrested — including HRCP Sindh vice-chair Qazi Khizer Habib — and numerous others, including women, physically assaulted by the Karachi police,” the organisation said in a post on X.

“Although those arrested were released soon after, HRCP believes that the imposition of [Section] 144 in Karachi was unnecessary in the first instance. The march had brought together progressive voices from across Sindh and should have received the full support of any government claiming to hold progressive, democratic credentials.

“Instead, an FIR has now been lodged against several protestors, including those who were subjected to violence by the police. This must be withdrawn immediately,” the statement said.

“Second, while a counter-protest by the far-right TLP may have rightly stoked fears of a clash, given the TLP’s violent history and its extremist position on blasphemy, this was not a license to assault Sindh Rawadari March protestors. Instead, the Karachi police should have been prepared to protect peaceful marchers had the TLP resorted to violence against the latter.

“Although the right to freedom of peaceful assembly is enshrined in the Constitution, it has been consistently violated by the state in the last several years. [Section] 144 continues to be applied arbitrarily, especially against peaceful rights-based assemblies.

“The federal and provincial governments must understand that they are the custodians of this right and as such, legally obligated to protect and promote freedom of peaceful assembly,” the statement added.

Condemnations from PPP leaders

On Sunday, PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman apologised on behalf of her party in a statement on X. She was referencing a video of a female protester being dragged by her hands and feet by female police officers outside KPC.

“Am told that TLP was advancing from the other side and the police were on hair-trigger alert after the recent attacks on foreigners and the advice to not protest until SCO is over, but still, the situation could have been handled differently.

“We are a democratic party and the rights of citizens have to be protected and respected even if they were in violation of today’s 144,” the statement read.

“I have spoken on the phone from Islamabad to many who were mistreated and apologised, and appreciate their understanding. Because this is important. Many of us are sorry and ashamed. Will inform the leadership as well.”

PPP MNA Shazia Atta Marri said she was “deeply hurt” by Sunday’s events.

“The young girl could be any one of our daughters. Surely this was too high a price to pay for raising your voice for peace. Yes, 144 was imposed & yes it is important to maintain order but this was no way to disperse people,” she said.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari also expressed outrage at the police treatment of the protesters.

“We all condemn & we are all disgusted and ashamed of the violent treatment against peaceful protesters. The home minister has ensured probe & action will be taken against all those involved in such unprovoked, inexcusable & unjustifiable brutality,” she said in a statement on X.

Her statement was in response to a tweet about the detainment of and treatment meted out to musician Saif Samejo, who could be seen being manhandled by the police and had his clothes torn off.