E-Paper | October 14, 2024

What is a weather model?

From the Newspaper Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 10:11am

A weather model aids a forecaster in understanding atmospheric conditions and predicting future developments.

It is a special programme that solves complex mathematical equations using supercomputers located specific points around the planet.

The data going into these equations includes readings of temperature, precipitation, wind pressure, and other relevant factors from both past and present observations.

These weather models simulate potential future weather conditions by dividing the atmosphere into grids that extend from the upper atmosphere down into the ocean. The distance between two grid points is known as the “model or forecast spatial resolution.”

A smaller distance between grid points results in higher resolution, thereby providing a more accurate forecast. The resolution depends on the detail of the input information, which is derived from atmospheric observations.

A forecaster uses a combination of different models to predict weather patterns.

There are three primary types of global weather models used widely: the Global Forecast System (GFS), an American model; the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), a European model; and the Icosahedral Nonhydrostatic (ICON), a German model. These global models are generally updated four times a day.

These models are very effective for detecting thunderstorms, weather systems and cyclones around the world. However, their accuracy when it comes to rain and temperature decreases as you move further from their point of origin.

To counter these inaccuracies, many countries around the world have developed local or regional weather models. These models deal with a smaller area and yield results with a resolution of up to one square km or less.

PMD weather forecasters use ICON, GFS and a combination of other models.

According to Dr Sarfaraz and Dr Nazir, Pakistan does not have an effective local weather model, as developing and operating one requires supercomputers with the ability to handle computations of terabytes of data, which the PMD does not currently possess.

Developing a local weather model also requires substantial funds, expertise and time.

Experts Dawn spoke to suggested that a simple solution lies in increasing the detail of input data, which could improve the weather resolution obtained from global weather models.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO summit
Updated 14 Oct, 2024

SCO summit

All quarters, including political parties, must ensure that no hurdles are placed in the way of the SCO summit.
Not the answer
14 Oct, 2024

Not the answer

THE recent report from Justice Project Pakistan shows how urgently Pakistan needs to rethink its use of the death...
Foul killing
14 Oct, 2024

Foul killing

THE chasm between the powerful and the vulnerable, coupled with radicalisation within law enforcement, has turned...
A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...