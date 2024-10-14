Crackdown on PTI workers across Punjab

TOBA TEK SINGH: As tensions escalate in Punjab ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI’s) planned protest at D Chowk in Islamabad on Oct 15, law enforcement agencies have intensified raids on party activists across multiple cities. This crackdown comes amid a backdrop of arrests and unrest, raising concerns about political freedoms.

In Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Kamalia and Pirmahal, police launched raids over the weekend targeting PTI activists to thwart their participation in the protest. Many activists had already gone into hiding, but reports confirmed the arrest of over a dozen individuals, including Imran Jat from Toba Tek Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed from Pirmahal and Sardar Saeed Gujjar from Kamalia.

Faisalabad saw similar police activity, with authorities raiding the home of PTI MPA Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan in People’s Colony. However, he was not found at the residence. In a related action, Ayub Khan, the general secretary of the PTI youth wing in Faisalabad, was taken into custody, further underscoring the police’s determination to disrupt PTI’s organizational efforts.

OKARA: The Shergarh police arrested six PTI workers for allegedly violating Section 144 and blocking the road. The FIR said that 15 to 16 people carrying PTI flags blocked the Shergarh bypass road, causing significant traffic congestion.

Despite police orders to disperse, the activists remained, resulting in clashes that saw damage to a police van. The police arrested Bilal Omer Bodla, Arslan Jamshaid, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Javid Iqbal, Abdul Rehman and Saim Rashid. On the complaint of the station house officer, the Shergarh police registered a case under sections 341, 186, 188, 353, 109, 427, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code along with Section 16 of The Maintenance of Public Order. The party flags, wooden rods a jeep (AJP/ 999) were confiscated.

SARGODHA: Sargodha reported over 52 arrests of PTI activists amid the ongoing crackdown. Raids are being conducted to apprehend more officials and workers, with the PTI leadership postponing protests in Sargodha and Gujranwala while maintaining their call for participation in the Islamabad protest.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024