E-Paper | October 14, 2024

Azma warns Punjab governor against interfering in administration

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 10:59am
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan.
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan.

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has urged Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan to refrain from interfering in administrative affairs of the province and avoid acting like the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The governor has been opposing certain initiatives of the provincial government, including running government schools under public-private partnership and process to appointment of vice-chancellors of universities. He said at a meeting with students that the Sindh government of the PPP was allocating three-fold more funds for education and health sectors than Punjab.

He had earlier also criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the top judge’s appointment issue as well as the defamation law passed by the Punjab government early this year.

Ms Bokhari reminded the governor that he was just a representative of the federation and had no role in the administrative matters. She said Maryam Nawaz knew how to manage the province’s administrative affairs.

Ms Bokhari said schools in Sindh were often found with animals kept there, and cheating in exams and selling the entire examination centres was rampant.

She claimed the province where the PPP had been in government for the last 16 years, a 19th-century education system still prevailed.

She mentioned that seven districts in Punjab had the highest literacy rates, while many areas in Sindh lacked schools altogether. She said there had been frequent media reports about ghost employees and students in Sindh’s education department.

She alleged that except Karachi and Hyderabad, literacy rate in Sindh was virtually “zero”.

Ms Bokhari asserted that due to improved education standards in Punjab, government schools’ students were achieving prominent positions in board examinations.

She recalled recent incidents related to the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in Sindh that drew nationwide attention.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO summit
Updated 14 Oct, 2024

SCO summit

All quarters, including political parties, must ensure that no hurdles are placed in the way of the SCO summit.
Not the answer
14 Oct, 2024

Not the answer

THE recent report from Justice Project Pakistan shows how urgently Pakistan needs to rethink its use of the death...
Foul killing
14 Oct, 2024

Foul killing

THE chasm between the powerful and the vulnerable, coupled with radicalisation within law enforcement, has turned...
A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...