E-Paper | October 14, 2024

PML-N, MQM-P to move ahead with consensus on amendments

Imran Ayub Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 10:00am
PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal talks to media persons along with the representatives of both parties after a meeting with the MQM-P leadership at Pakistan House, on Sunday,—APP
PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal talks to media persons along with the representatives of both parties after a meeting with the MQM-P leadership at Pakistan House, on Sunday,—APP

KARACHI: The ruling PML-N and its ally in the federal government, MQM-P, have agreed to move forward with consensus on the issue of constitutional amendments.

As part of the government’s effort to evolve consensus among political parties on the proposed amendments, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal along with PM’s adviser Rana Sanaullah and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar met MQM-P leaders at party’s head office in Bahadurabad on Sunday.

The PML-N delegation held det­a­iled discussions with MQM-P leaders before sharing the meeting’s outcome with the media. The two sides agreed to move forward with consensus and bring “more reforms” in line with the deal reac­hed in March before the formation of the coalition government.

The MQM-P agreed to support the PML-N on the proposed amendments on the condition that the federal government provided constitutional cover to local government.

While talking to the media after the discussion, Minister Iqbal said PML-N and MQM-P “have aligned in the larger interest of the country” since April 2022, when both parties joined hands to oust the then-prime minister Imran Khan and form a coalition government.

He said the meeting with the MQM-P leaders was held on the prime minister’s directive to take them into confidence on the proposed constitutional amendments. “We both agreed to move forward with consensus. We believe that no democratic party can oppose these amendments.”

Agree to bring ‘more reforms’ in line with their deal reached before the formation of coalition govt

The minister also referred to MQM-P’s suggestions regarding changes to Article 140-A to empower local bodies across the country.

The said constitutional provision mandates local bodies in each province to “devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority”.

The MQM-P, Mr Iqbal said, raised the issue of its missing workers and federal-funded development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He assured the party that its demands would be taken up after the proposed constitutional amendments are passed by parliament. He highlighted the importance of these reforms, as parliamentary affairs should not be dictated by court orders.

Mr Iqbal also questioned the judiciary’s role in political matters and referred to the dismissal of governments through the now omitted Article 58-2(b) .

MQM-P chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, who holds portfolio of education in the federal cabinet, said the PML-N had shared the amendments’ draft with his party.

“We have raised our concerns and suggestions,” he said, adding the MQM-P “strongly believes” that apart from other amendments, reforms of the local government system through Article 140-A are also crucial for a strong democracy and sustainable parliamentary system. “We hope that the two sides will keep engaging each other for better coordination and mutual understanding.”

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO summit
Updated 14 Oct, 2024

SCO summit

All quarters, including political parties, must ensure that no hurdles are placed in the way of the SCO summit.
Not the answer
14 Oct, 2024

Not the answer

THE recent report from Justice Project Pakistan shows how urgently Pakistan needs to rethink its use of the death...
Foul killing
14 Oct, 2024

Foul killing

THE chasm between the powerful and the vulnerable, coupled with radicalisation within law enforcement, has turned...
A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...