PML-N, MQM-P to move ahead with consensus on amendments

KARACHI: The ruling PML-N and its ally in the federal government, MQM-P, have agreed to move forward with consensus on the issue of constitutional amendments.

As part of the government’s effort to evolve consensus among political parties on the proposed amendments, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal along with PM’s adviser Rana Sanaullah and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar met MQM-P leaders at party’s head office in Bahadurabad on Sunday.

The PML-N delegation held det­a­iled discussions with MQM-P leaders before sharing the meeting’s outcome with the media. The two sides agreed to move forward with consensus and bring “more reforms” in line with the deal reac­hed in March before the formation of the coalition government.

The MQM-P agreed to support the PML-N on the proposed amendments on the condition that the federal government provided constitutional cover to local government.

While talking to the media after the discussion, Minister Iqbal said PML-N and MQM-P “have aligned in the larger interest of the country” since April 2022, when both parties joined hands to oust the then-prime minister Imran Khan and form a coalition government.

He said the meeting with the MQM-P leaders was held on the prime minister’s directive to take them into confidence on the proposed constitutional amendments. “We both agreed to move forward with consensus. We believe that no democratic party can oppose these amendments.”

The minister also referred to MQM-P’s suggestions regarding changes to Article 140-A to empower local bodies across the country.

The said constitutional provision mandates local bodies in each province to “devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority”.

The MQM-P, Mr Iqbal said, raised the issue of its missing workers and federal-funded development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He assured the party that its demands would be taken up after the proposed constitutional amendments are passed by parliament. He highlighted the importance of these reforms, as parliamentary affairs should not be dictated by court orders.

Mr Iqbal also questioned the judiciary’s role in political matters and referred to the dismissal of governments through the now omitted Article 58-2(b) .

MQM-P chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, who holds portfolio of education in the federal cabinet, said the PML-N had shared the amendments’ draft with his party.

“We have raised our concerns and suggestions,” he said, adding the MQM-P “strongly believes” that apart from other amendments, reforms of the local government system through Article 140-A are also crucial for a strong democracy and sustainable parliamentary system. “We hope that the two sides will keep engaging each other for better coordination and mutual understanding.”

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024