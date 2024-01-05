MQM-P pledges constitutional amendments to empower local bodies

KARACHI: MQM-P has pledged constitutional amendments to reform local government systems across the country if it comes to power following the Feb 8 general elections.

The party on Thursday unveiled its manifesto despite serious reservations over the ongoing electoral process, which it said was “divided, tense and confrontational”.

While addressing a press conference at the party’s election headquarters, MQM-P leaders claimed their manifesto would bring real democracy to the country, which has so far proved itself to be “incomplete and ineffective.”

MQM-P Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the proposed amendments would define the power of local governments by specifically mentioning every department under their authority.

Dr Siddiqui it would devolve power to the third tier of the government — the local bodies — which is “the essence of democracy”.

Party’s manifesto outlines plan for making local govt elections mandatory

“People aren’t directly linked with the National Assembly, Senate and even provincial assemblies,” Dr Siddiqui said, adding that they relate to the local government system.

“They relate themselves with municipal administration, their district representatives or city governments. If we empower this tier of governance, we will strengthen the democracy and parliamentary system.” The party has also proposed the formation of a Provincial Finance Commission — along the lines of the National Finance Commission — and local government elections before the general polls as a constitutional requirement.

‘Challenging situation’

While expressing concerns over the pre-poll situation, Dr Siddiqui said the environment was “one of the most challenging” for both parties and the administration.

“This election will happen in the most tense, divided and confrontational environment in the country’s history. We can only hope that it would bring political instability instead of becoming a source of further instability,” he added.

Senior MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal lauded the efforts of party workers, experts and professionals from various sectors who shaped an “ideal document”.

“Let me be very clear here. It’s [party manifesto], not just a piece of paper issued as a requirement for elections. This document identifies each and every problem, and most importantly, it suggests solutions to those problems,” he said, adding that the manifesto has been prepared after “dozens of sessions with experts”. “It’s a serious effort and deserves to be taken seriously.”

In its manifesto, MQM-P has also proposed a 10-year emergency in the education and health sectors for their development. “We have suggested a 10-year education and health emergency to enable the policymakers to dedicate financial and administrative resources required for bringing Pakistan’s literacy on a par with the developed countries or at least developing countries and offer better healthcare to every segment of the society,” said Dr Farooq Sattar.

He added that the manifesto also pledges to reform the taxation system so that the rich and the poor pay equal taxes.

‘Comprehensive plan’ for Karachi

The party, in its manifesto, has focused attention on Karachi, which remained its powerbase for more than three decades till 2018, when it suffered an electoral setback and lost the majority mandate for the first time since 1988.

“Karachi’s economic growth is hampered by a complex interplay of political, administrative, economic and social factors,” the manifesto document stated.

“To unleash its true potential, Karachi requires a comprehensive strategy that addresses these challenges holistically. This involves a responsive governance model, fostering political stability, streamlining administration, investment in infrastructure, job creation, addressing security concerns and ensuring environmental sustainability.”

On Karach’s issues, Dr Sattar said his party has vowed to launch a new project to eliminate water shortage in the city, and the project will be completed in four years.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2024