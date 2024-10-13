Assemblers plan rolling out EVs, plug-in hybrids

KARACHI: In contrast to the introduction of the eagerly awaited locally assembled petrol-driven 660cc Suzuki Every Saturday after the discontinuation of the iconic Bolan, several new and existing players gear up to launch locally assembled plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles, including motorcycles.

MG Pakistan is all set to launch MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) in Q42024. This vehicle runs on a pure electric motor and a petrol engine. The battery can be charged on idle as well, unlike conventional hybrid vehicles where no external charging is required.

MG has been leading the introduction of innovation and specification in the otherwise conservative Pakistani market.

“MG HS PHEV will be the first completely knoc­ked down (CKD) PHEV in Pakistan and its unveiling is planned in Pakistan Auto Parts Show 2024 to be held in Lahore in the last week of this month,” MG Pakistan General Manager Mark­eting Asif Ahmed told Dawn.

Suzuki launches much-anticipated successor of Bolan

He said that the MG HS, with 50 kilometres per litre mileage, is further expected to increase the market share of New Energy Vehicle (NEV), which currently stands at approximately 50 per cent in the Mid SUV segment.

MG HS has taken Pakistan by storm in 2021. The iconic British brand started producing CKD from its plant in Lahore in December 2022. MG claims to be the second-highest EV brand on Pakistani roads. The most battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) in Pakistan is the Audi eTron.

Chief Executive Officer of eTurbo Motors, Sheikh Osama Nadeem, said the company is launching an electric motorcycle next week in Karachi.

“Our total investment in the project is Rs500 million at a six-acre land purchased for future plant expansion,” he said.

He said the company has strategically partnered with a foreign joint venture to bring advanced technology and expertise to our project without mentioning any details on foreign partners.

“We will share details shortly.”

The plant in the Site area is rolling out 300-400 e-motorcycles per month, and it can be expanded to 1,500-2,000 units per month by next year, he said, adding that more models in the production line have also been planned this year.

The new electric bike project carries 20-30pc localisation and “we plan to fully localise the product in coming years,” he said.

He claimed to have obtained a licence from the Engineering Devel­opment Board (EDB) for the local assembly and the operation meets all regulatory standard requirements for assembling electric bikes.

“Currently, we have over 50 employees working in our plant, and our production is increasing. We are also opening new positions, with plans to create over 150 jobs in the coming year,” Osama said.

On EV bike market saturation in the next one to three years, as around 30 companies are marketing e-bikes, he believed that the E-turbo EV motorcycle market still has significant growth potential despite the number of new entrants. “We focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, which we think will set us apart and sustain demand even as the market evolves,” he added.

He said charging infrastructure and public awareness are critical factors for EV adoption. “We are seeing progress with more stations being developed and increased awareness campaigns. With continued investment and government support, these barriers will significantly reduce in the next couple of years, accelerating EV motorcycle sales,” he added.

Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd (DFML) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday that it has successfully assembled Honri EV under toll manufacturing. The first lot of EVs has been dispatched to Eco Green Motors Ltd.

Regal Automobiles will soon start assembling the country’s first electric SUV (Seres vehicles) at its Lahore plant after recently getting a license from the EDB. The formal production launch is expected by the end of this month.

Every’s launch

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has launched locally asse­mbled Every 660cc. The price of VX and VXR models is Rs2.749m and Rs2.799m, respectively, an official of PSMCL said.

A display of Every along with a test drive will be available on Sunday at authorised showrooms across the country.

It is not clear whether the company has introduced the latest version available in the world or an old model has been launched. However, as per an old practice, local assemblers usually roll out old models.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024