Manzoor Pashteen vows to continue fighting for Pakhtun rights

KHYBER: Unlike Friday’s chaotic situation, the second day of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’s jirga in Jamrud tehsil here on Saturday was more organised, with essential amenities provided to participants.

Leaders of mainstream political parties showed up in large numbers.

The organisers put up 60 enclosures for attendees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan overnight after the provincial government fulfilled its promise of supplying tents, a sound system, power generators, drinking water, and food.

A two-hour documentary highlighting the hardships of the residents in tribal districts and other parts of the province was also showed on a mega screen inside a large tent.

The organisers provided selected delegates with survey reports compiled by PTM teams in the last several months about the damage by militancy and military operations to public life and property in the region.

PTM jirga’s second day better organised than first day as attendees received necessary amenities

A team leader was selected from every enclosure to present a comprehensive report and suggestions for the residents’ grievances on the final day of the jirga.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen praised representatives of various political parties and other delegates, for attending the event and declared them the true leaders of Pakhtuns and said only they could take final decisions on issues on their behalf.

Citing a Quranic verse, which declares that Almighty Allah doesn’t change the condition of a nation unless it makes an effort for it, the PTM leader said the large turnout of Pakhtuns and their leaders in the jirga showed that they’re ready to change their destiny despite challenges.

He apologised for the shortage of facilities and mismanagement on the first day of the jirga and recounted the difficulties faced by PTM workers from the state machinery ahead of the event.

Mr Pashteen alleged that his rights movement’s teams were subjected to physical harassment during surveys in the tribal region.

He said unfortunately, efforts had been always made to divide Pakhtuns and tarnish their identity, but Pakhtun nation won’t allow such bids to succeed.

“We [Pakhtuns] have never waged war on our bad wishers nor have we ever plundered their resources or usurped their rights. Instead, we always faced subjugation and rights denial,” he said.

The PTM chief said nobody could stop Pakhtuns from demanding their constitutional and legal rights.

In the jirga, ANP central president Aimal Wali Khan led his party’s delegation, former governor Haji Ghulam Ali JUI-F’s, MNA Atif Khan PTI’s, and former senator Mushtaq Ahmad the Jamaat-i-Islam’s.

A number of parliamentarians from different parties were also in attendance. ANP president Aimal Wali Khan said the Pakhtun nation would continue to hold such jirgas despite the objection and annoyance of certain elements.

“We are here to safeguard the future of our children and secure our legitimate rights. Jirga is an integral part of our [Pakhtun] culture and nobody will be allowed to prevent us from holding them for the resolution of our grievances,” he said.

Mr Aimal said he would advocate for the cause of Pakhtun nation and highlight the damage caused by militancy and milder operations to Pakhtun lives and property in the last two decades.

PTI leader from Mohmand district Sajid Momand criticised the federal government for not allowing his party to stage a demonstration in the federal capital.

He also called out a spokesman for the PTI government in the province over an “irresponsible” statement about the PTM jirga and insisted that Barrister Saif was working for the security establishment. He demanded the expulsion of the spokesman from the party.

The other speakers highlighted their personal misery during military operations and flayed the exploitation of Pakhtun natural resources.

Baloch rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the health department, on the orders of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, on Saturday established a free medical camp for jirga participants.

Health adviser Ihtisham Ali personally visited the venue, where he issued instructions to the district health officer of Khyber and other relevant health officials to set up the medical camp to take care of the participants’ health.

The medical camp will remain operational until the conclusion of the jirga. Also, the venue was fumigated as a dengue prevention measure, while an emergency referral system was introduced at Jamrud hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Vloggers and TikTokers also showed up in large numbers. However, they annoyed organisers with their “interference” in jirga proceedings. PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen literally bagged them to let him welcome delegates and oversee the event.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024