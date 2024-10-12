149 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

The Punjab Health Department on Saturday confirmed that 149 new cases of dengue were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.

A total of 997 new cases were identified over the past week, taking Punjab’s dengue tally for 2024 to 3,285.

Rawalpindi remained the hardest hit reporting 134 cases, followed by Bahawalpur with three cases, and Lahore reporting two cases.

Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Attock, Kasur, Mianwali, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, and Narowal each reported one case.

Last week, the Punjab government declared a health emergency in Rawalpindi to curb the spike after 103 new cases were reported in the city amid fears of an outbreak of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Punjab health minister on Thursday formed a district emergency response committee comprising national and provincial lawmakers in Rawalpindi to monitor the anti-dengue drive.

The health department issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Officials stated that public vigilance and preventive measures were crucial to containing the spread of the virus across Punjab.