E-Paper | October 12, 2024

149 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

APP Published October 12, 2024 Updated October 12, 2024 05:06pm

The Punjab Health Department on Saturday confirmed that 149 new cases of dengue were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.

A total of 997 new cases were identified over the past week, taking Punjab’s dengue tally for 2024 to 3,285.

Rawalpindi remained the hardest hit reporting 134 cases, followed by Bahawalpur with three cases, and Lahore reporting two cases.

Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Attock, Kasur, Mianwali, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, and Narowal each reported one case.

Last week, the Punjab government declared a health emergency in Rawalpindi to curb the spike after 103 new cases were reported in the city amid fears of an outbreak of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Punjab health minister on Thursday formed a district emergency response committee comprising national and provincial lawmakers in Rawalpindi to monitor the anti-dengue drive.

The health department issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Officials stated that public vigilance and preventive measures were crucial to containing the spread of the virus across Punjab.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ghastly attack
Updated 12 Oct, 2024

Ghastly attack

Duki attack comes at a time when Pakistan’s foreign friends are looking to make major investments in the country, while SCO moot kicks off next week.
Saudi investments
12 Oct, 2024

Saudi investments

THE Saudi investment commitments to Islamabad seem to be taking tangible shape after months of uncertainty around...
Into the abyss
12 Oct, 2024

Into the abyss

THE Pakistan cricket team continues to set unwanted records. On Friday, Shan Masood’s men became the first team in...
Disaffected voices
11 Oct, 2024

Disaffected voices

A FRESH stand-off is brewing between the state, and the recently banned PTM, principally over the tribal jirga that...
Joint anti-smog steps
11 Oct, 2024

Joint anti-smog steps

CLIMATE change knows no borders. Hence, much of the world is striving to control the rapidly rising global...
Agri taxes
11 Oct, 2024

Agri taxes

IT is not a good omen that reforms are once again being delayed. According to the finance minister, a new tax regime...