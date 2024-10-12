ASI injured as checkpost attacked in Shangla

SHANGLA: An assistant sub-inspector suffered injuries when unknown assailants attacked a police checkpost in Muslim Kandaw area, bordering the Buner district, in the wee hours here on Friday. However, the personnel deputed at the post retaliated to the attack, forcing the militants to escape the area.

A police official said the injured ASI, Sardar Jehan, was shifted to Shaheed Pir Mohammad Khan Hospital in Aloch area of Puran tehsil, wherefrom he was referred to Saidu Teaching Hospital in Swat for further treatment.

The official said the attack was thwarted by the personnel deputed at the checkpost located in a mountainous area.

He said following the attack, police accompanied by the officials of Counter-Terrorism Department and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in the area to trace out the terrorists.

It was the fourth attack on police checkposts in Puran and Martung tehsils. However, no human loss was reported in the terror attacks, but suck strikes reflected on the deteriorating security situation prevailing in the district, causing fear and uncertainty among residents.

Meanwhile, a jirga held in Aloch on Friday called for effective steps to thwart terror attacks, which have picked pace in the recent months.

The meeting was chaired by Noor Mohammad, president of Puran Islahi Committee.

Noor Mohammad said the meeting decided to hold a jirga on Oct 15, where notables from Martung, Makhozi and Puran tehsils would be invited to discuss measures for forging durable peace in the region.

He said the jirga would also meet the police high-ups for the purpose.

Javid Ali, another participant of the meeting, said it was concerning that terror attacks had increased in recent months in the region, gripping the residents with fear.

He said people wanted a sustainable solution of the problem of terrorism to establish long-lasting peace in the district.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2024