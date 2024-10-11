E-Paper | October 11, 2024

Better use of vaccines may reduce antibiotic consumption by 2.5bn

Ikram Junaidi Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 12:34pm

ISLAMABAD: A new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) finds that vaccines against 24 pathogens could reduce the number of antibiotics needed by 22pc or 2.5 billion defined daily doses globally every year, supporting worldwide efforts to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

While some of these vaccines are already available but underused, others would need to be developed and brought to the market as soon as possible.

The AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines, making people sicker and increasing the risk of illness, death and the spread of infections that are difficult to treat.

The AMR is driven largely by the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials, yet, at the same time, many people around the world do not have access to essential antimicrobials. Each year, nearly 5 million deaths are associated with AMR globally.

The new report expands on a WHO study published in BMJ Global Health. It estimates that vaccines already in use against pneumococcus pneumonia, haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), a bacteria causing pneumonia and meningitis) and typhoid could avert up to 106,000 of the deaths associated with AMR each year.

An additional 543,000 deaths associated with AMR could be averted annually when new vaccines for tuberculosis (TB) and Klebsiella pneumoniae, are developed and rolled out globally.

While new TB vaccines are in clinical trials, one against Klebsiella pneumoniae is in early stage of development.

“Addressing antimicrobial resistance starts with preventing infections, and vaccines are among the most powerful tools for doing that,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general. “Prevention is better than cure, and increasing access to existing vaccines and developing new ones for critical diseases, like tuberculosis, is critical to saving lives and turning the tide on AMR.”

Strategy to halt polio cases

Meanwhile, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, prime minister’s health coordinator, has said that all possible efforts will be made to halt poliovirus spread.

Chairing a meeting to review progress in the wake of non-stop increase in polio cases across the country, he said children who missed vaccinations all together were experiencing severe disease manifestations.

“Conversely, children receiving inadequate doses of the vaccine still remain susceptible to the virus, albeit with much milder illness. All parents should fulfil religious obligations to protect their children against all vaccine preventable diseases including polio,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disaffected voices
11 Oct, 2024

Disaffected voices

A FRESH stand-off is brewing between the state, and the recently banned PTM, principally over the tribal jirga that...
Joint anti-smog steps
11 Oct, 2024

Joint anti-smog steps

CLIMATE change knows no borders. Hence, much of the world is striving to control the rapidly rising global...
Agri taxes
11 Oct, 2024

Agri taxes

IT is not a good omen that reforms are once again being delayed. According to the finance minister, a new tax regime...
Mental wellness
Updated 10 Oct, 2024

Mental wellness

On this World Mental Health Day, the message is clear: mental health at work must become a priority.
IHK poll results
10 Oct, 2024

IHK poll results

AN interesting political arrangement has emerged after polls concluded in India-held Kashmir. It appears that the...
Demonstrating intent
10 Oct, 2024

Demonstrating intent

THE finance minister appears confident about the direction his ministry is taking and seems firmly committed to...