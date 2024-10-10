Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to deepen economic ties as investment minister meets president, COAS Munir

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to boost cooperation as the Gulf country’s investment minister and his delegation separately met President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Last night, a high-powered delegation of Saudi Arabia led by its Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign several trade and investment agreements as well as some Memoran­dums of Understanding (MoUs) during the Saudi minister’s stay.

The Saudi delegation will also visit the Special Investment and Facili­tation Council (SIFC) and discuss investment plans in various sectors.

In their meeting at the President House today, President Zardari and the visiting Saudi delegation led by minister Al Faleh underlined the need to work together to build a prosperous and peaceful future for the region as well as for Muslim countries.

According to a President House press release, Zardari highlighted the longstanding and time-tested relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to elevate the bilateral ties into a long-term strategic and economic partnership, underscoring that such collaboration would bring the two brotherly nations further closer.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with the Gulf nation.

He also praised the visionary leadership of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The president also highly commended the friendly country’s remarkable progress under Vision 2030 and expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s continued support to Pakistan during challenging times.

Minister Al Faleh said that Saudi Arabia recognised the strategic geographical significance of Pakistan and its potential for natural resources and renewable energy.

The minister asserted that Saudi Arabia had planned to invest in the infrastructure and mining sectors of Pakistan, for which his delegation would sign 25 agreements in different sectors.

He expressed the hope that the agreements would mark a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries. Both sides also decided to increase collaboration in the areas of agriculture and information technology.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and Saudi Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad Nawaf Saeed Al Malki were also present during the meeting.

COAS Munir appreciates Saudi Arabia’s ‘unflinching support’

Meanwhile, the meeting between COAS Munir and Al Faleh “focused on matters of mutual interest, particularly initiatives to strengthen evergrowing brotherly bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors”, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir walks alongside Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh and his delegation in Rawalpindi on Oct 10, 2024. — via ISPR

The Saudi investment minister was “accompanied by a high-level government cum business delegation” during his meeting with the army chief in Rawalpindi, the ISPR press release said.

“The COAS expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for unflinching support for Pakistan from His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman,” it noted.

The ISPR highlighted that the “manifestation of one of the largest business delegation’s visit to Pakistan reaffirms the enduring and fraternal ties” between the two friendly nations.

Gen Munir underscored the “deep respect and affection that the people of Pakistan” hold for Saudi Arabia.

Assuring the delegation of Pakistan’s “full support and commitment”, the army chief conveyed his “optimism for the promising outcomes that would mutually benefit both nations”.

