Former NA speaker Elahi Bux Soomro breathes his last in Karachi

Former National Assembly (NA) speaker Elahi Bux Soomro has passed away in Karachi, according to his family on Wednesday.

A Facebook post written by the late political figure’s grandson Sardarzada Maula Bux Soomro confirmed his passing.

He added that his grandfather’s funeral prayers would be offered tomorrow at 1pm.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his grief over Elahi’s death in a statement.

“I am disheartened to hear about the death of the sophisticated Elahi Bux Soomro,” the governor said, adding that the late ex-speaker was “always concerned for the people”.

“Today, we have lost a heartwarming personality,” Governor Tessori added.

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi said Elahi would “always be remembered in the fondest of memories”.

Elahi was a prominent political figure who served as the NA speaker from 1997 to 2001.

In January, several media outlets had ran reports about his death. However, a member of his family had confirmed that the reports were incorrect and the ex-NA speaker was alive at the time.