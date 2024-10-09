Quetta rally condemns Karachi attack

QUETTA: Members of civil society held a protest in Quetta on Tuesday to condemn the attack on a Chinese convoy in Karachi near the airport.

Led by Allaudin Khilji and Babar Khajak, the protesters marched along Adalat Road. They chanted slogans in support of Chinese nationals and against the attackers.

The rally culminated in front of the Quetta Press Club, where speakers strongly condemned the attack, attributing it to anti-national elements allegedly backed by India.

They stressed that the people of Balochistan seek peace and development and reaffirmed their support for Pakistan-China relations, which they described as exemplary.

The speakers stressed that no conspiracy could undermine the partnership between Pakistan and China. They expressed confidence that both Pakistan and Balochistan would continue to progress.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2024