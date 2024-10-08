Lawyers vow to oppose changes to Constitution

ISLAMABAD: In a gathering, which was not attended by their colleagues from other parts of the country, lawyers of the federal capital rejected the proposed constitutional amendments and vowed to resist them.

The convention, organised by the Islamabad Bar Council, Isl­am­abad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Islamabad Bar Association on Monday, was already disowned by the Pakistan Bar Council — the apex regulatory forum of lawyers.

Last week, the three lawyers’ bodies of Islamabad decided to host the convention with the expectation that bar associations from across the country would attend it.

However, the event turned out to be a damp squib as representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Peshawar High Court Bar Association, and Sindh Bar were not in attendance.

PBC, provincial bar associations stay away from Islamabad lawyers’ convention

Even senior PTI lawyers from Islamabad, Shoaib Shaheen and Niazullah Khan Niazi, did not attend the convention despite their being on the same page as protesting lawyers on the issue of constitutional amendments.

The event was attended by senior lawyer Hamid Khan, Baloch­istan Bar Association president and local chapters of Lahore and Peshawar high court bar associations.

A large number of young lawyers were also in attendance.

The convention adopted a resolution against the proposed constitutional amendment and also vowed to resist anyone supporting the Federal Constitutional Court, changes in the appointment criteria of judges and rotation of high court judges from one province to another — all reportedly part of the ‘constitutional package’.

‘Premature’ timing

Talking to Dawn, IHCBA Presi­dent Riasat Ali Azad said senior lawyers from other provinces couldn’t attend the event due to “transport issues”.

He claimed that lawyers were united for the rule of law and independence of judiciary.

However, some of his colleagues believed the convention by Islamabad lawyers was “premature”.

Former IHCBA secretary Mohammad Waqas Malik said that parliament is empowered to do legislation and lawyers “could not dictate lawmakers” on this matter.

Another lawyer, Rana Abid Nazir, said lawyers could file a petition against any law before a high court or the Supreme Court. However, in this case, the amendments are being criticised even before their tabling in parliament.

Last week, the IBC vice chairman, Qazi Adil Aziz, criticised the Supreme Court’s ruling on Article 63-A of the Constitution.

The decision came at a time when the ruling coalition was “making all-out efforts” to pass constitutional amendments to set up a Federal Constitutional Court and modify the process of appointment, posting, and transfer of superior courts’ judges, Mr Aziz had said.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2024