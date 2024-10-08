E-Paper | October 08, 2024

A year on, memories haunt grief-stricken woman

Reuters Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 09:35am
A combination picture shows Inas Abu Maamar embracing the body of her five-year-old niece Saly at Nasser hospital, in Khan Yunis, on Oct 17, 2023 (left), and visiting a damaged cemetery where Saly was buried, on Sept 11, 2024.—Reuters
A combination picture shows Inas Abu Maamar embracing the body of her five-year-old niece Saly at Nasser hospital, in Khan Yunis, on Oct 17, 2023 (left), and visiting a damaged cemetery where Saly was buried, on Sept 11, 2024.—Reuters

KHAN YUNIS: The photograph of Inas Abu Maamar, face buried in the shrouded body of her dead five-year-old niece Saly, was taken days after Israel began its military offensive on Gaza.

It has become one of the most vivid images of Palestinian suffering during the year-long bombing of Gaza.

Abu Maamar cradles Saly, wrapped in a white sheet, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in October 2023. — Reuters/File
Abu Maamar cradles Saly, wrapped in a white sheet, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in October 2023. — Reuters/File

The picture won the World Press Photo of the Year award and the Pulitzer prize.

A picture of Abu Maamar cradling her dead niece was named World Press Photo of the Year

Saly was killed with her mother, baby sister, grandparents, uncle, aunt and three cousins. Since then, Abu Maamar, 37, has also lost her sister, killed along with her four children in an airstrike in northern Gaza.

Abu Maamar has moved three times to avoid bombing, at one point spending four months living in a tent. Today, she is back in her home in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza. Cracks run through the corrugated roof; a shower curtain covers a window-sized hole in the wall.

“We lost all hope in everything,” said Abu Maamar, sitting amid rubble in the small graveyard by the family house. Beneath the debris, she said, lay Saly’s grave. “Even the grave was not safe.”

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism upsurge
Updated 08 Oct, 2024

Terrorism upsurge

The state cannot afford major security lapses. It may well be that the Chinese nationals were targeted to sabotage SCO event.
Ban hammer
08 Oct, 2024

Ban hammer

THE decision to ban the PTM under the Anti-Terrorism Act is yet another ill-advised move by the state. Although the...
Water tensions
08 Oct, 2024

Water tensions

THE unresolved tensions over Indus water distribution under the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord demand a revision of...
A bloody year
Updated 07 Oct, 2024

A bloody year

Using the Oct 7 attacks as an excuse to wage endless aggression on Middle East, Israel has crossed all red lines.
Bleak cotton outlook
07 Oct, 2024

Bleak cotton outlook

THE extremely slow arrival of phutti at the ginning factories of Punjab and Sindh so far indicate a huge drop in the...
Killjoy neighbours
07 Oct, 2024

Killjoy neighbours

AT the worst of times in their bilateral relations, India and Pakistan have not shied away from carrying out direct...