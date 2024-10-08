E-Paper | October 08, 2024

Regal Auto to assemble first electric SUV

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 09:18am

KARACHi: The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has granted Regal Automobiles a licence to assemble the country’s first electric SUV at its Lahore plant.

The locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3, would be available in two variants: the Seres 3 (3.5), equipped with a 49kWh battery and a 5-seater capacity, and the Seres 3 (4.0), featuring a 54kWh battery with the same five-seater capacity. The Seres 3 would be priced at Rs 8,390,000.

The production is set to begin soon at Regal’s state-of-the-art facility in Manga Mandi, and a formal production launch ceremony is expected by the end of this month.

Muhammad Adeel Usman, the managing director of Seres Pakistan, said that in times of rising fuel costs, electric vehicles would address the rising demand for sustainable and affordable transport solutions for the people. At the same time, the local assembly would also boost employment.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2024

