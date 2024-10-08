E-Paper | October 08, 2024

PCB chief says India ‘should come’ to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

Agencies Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 10:46am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed confidence that the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy would be held in the country and all teams, including arch-rivals India, would participate in the tournament, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported on Monday.

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19, and the final is on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been earmarked as the venues.

India hasn’t sent its team to Pakistan since July 2008 due to tense political relations between the two countries.

“The Indian team should come. I don’t see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan,” Mohsin said.

He also said that Pakistan was prepared to host all the teams including India and preparations were on schedule.

“The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work would be completed after the tournament,” he added.

Mohsin said the stadiums would “definitely” be in a much better shape to host the tournament in February-March.

Asked about Babar Azam’s recent resignation from Pakistan’s white-ball captaincy and about his potential replacement, the PCB chief said he had told the selection committee to take their time and make a long-term decision.

“I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain’s position is important,” said Mohsin.

He also said he had inquired from the selection committee including the captain and head coach of the teams whether it was the right time to introduce some fresh blood in the national sides.

“They said they are okay with the current set-up of players so I told them ‘fine, it is your call’,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2024

