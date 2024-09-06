Mohsin Naqvi under fire in parliament for ‘destroying’ cricket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, came under fire in both houses of parliament following Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in a two-match Test series in Rawalpindi, with lawmakers demanding his resignation from the board.

They said there was no justification for making Mohsin Naqvi the head of the cricket board and after the ‘annihilation’ at the hands of Bangladesh, his removal had become imperative. The lawmakers chanted slogans of shame in the Senate, asking the premier to appoint a competent person as the PCB chairman.

PTI leader Barrister Syed Ali Zafar said after the defeat that Bangladesh had inflicted on Pakistan, he believed that cricket had also been destroyed in the country like other games.

“There is only one reason for the disaster, and that is when you appoint an incompetent head of an institution, not only the institution is destroyed, but all the work done by the institution is spoiled,” he remarked.

Lawmakers demand resignation of PCB chief, seek appointment of competent person to head cricket board

He said Mohsin Naqvi might be very capable but he could not perform as the in-charge of cricket and because of him the game was being destroyed. “The voice of the whole nation is that he should resign from this post.”

Senator Saifullah Abro chided Mohsin Naqvi over his much-talked statement about Balochistan in which he said even a single SHO could sort out the problem of terrorism. “If it is so, then we may acquire services of 40 SHOs to handle four provinces, AJK, GB, and 36 ministries.”

Senator Abro wondered that if the Test series was to be gifted to Bangladesh this way, what was the justification for shutting down the federal capital.

Senator Manzoor Ahmad said the nation had high expectations from the players, who are paid Rs4 to 6 million in monthly salaries besides other incentives. He agreed that the PCB chairman and its board of governors should tender resignations.

Senator Khalil Tahir reminded fellow lawmakers that the person being grilled was also a member of this house and that he was not present to respond to them.

“The issue raised is of the entire nation. The talk here has been about his role as an administrator and a professional but not as a senator. It is a matter of the nation’s prestige. Unfortunately, youngsters have stopped watching cricket as they are so disappointed with the team’s performance,” Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who was presiding over the session at the time, observed.

NA unhappy with Naqvi

The interior minister also came under criticism in the National Assembly where the members, speaking on points of order, castigated his performance as interior minister as well as the PCB chief.

PTI’s Sibghatullah, speaking about the delay in issuance of passports, alleged that the minister was involved in corruption in the sports and immigration sectors.

He alleged that Rs50,000 to Rs60,000 was being demanded from the people to issue them passports. He said a delay in the issuance of passports had become a serious matter as a large number of people, especially in his Mala­kand constituency, were overseas Pakistanis and their visas were about to expire.

Lashing out at Mr Naqvi over his absence from the house, the PTI MNA regretted that he did not give importance to parliament as well as the government. He alleged that not only parliament but the government itself had no control over the interior minister.

Earlier, ruling PML-N MNA Tahira Aurangzeb expressed her concern over Pakistan’s poor performance against Bangladesh and even called for ‘banning’ the game. She did not name Mr Naqvi in her speech, but questioned the criteria for selection and appointments.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024