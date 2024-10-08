Ban imposed on visitors to Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government on Monday imposed a ban on visitors of prisoners in Adiala jail till October 18.

The ban also applies to all types of meetings of lawyers, political personalities and family members with PTI founder Imran Khan.

The decision was taken due to security concerns. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s forthcoming summit in Islamabad has prompted authorities to adopt unprecedented security in the twin cities, including Adiala jail.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accused the PTI of trying to disrupt the SCO summit. He emphasised that the government was committed to ensuring peaceful conduct of the summit.

Advance security protocol teams of the member countries have already started arriving in Islamabad while law enforcement agencies are preparing plans to ensure foolproof security.

Moreover, Army has been deployed in the federal capital territory to ensure security for the summit which is scheduled to be held on Oct 15-16.

Rangers were already stationed in the capital. The army has taken over security duties from Oct 5 till Oct 17.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2024