E-Paper | October 06, 2024

Kaur leads India to victory over Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 6, 2024 Updated October 6, 2024 07:21pm
India’s Shafali Verma during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 6, 2024. — AFP
India’s Shafali Verma during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 6, 2024. — AFP

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced a steely 29 to steer her side to a scrappy six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Set 106 to win after restricting Pakistan to 105-8 in their 20 overs, India were looking comfortable at 61-1. But two wickets in two balls by Pakistan captain Fatima Sana opened the door before Kaur took her side to the brink of victory.

With India two runs short, however, she slipped and appeared to rick her neck, leaving the field unbeaten on 29 from 24 balls.

Sajeevan Sajana hit the winning runs from the next delivery as India closed on 108-4, winning with seven balls to spare.

“We have been very disciplined, followed the plans,” said India’s Smriti Mandhana. “In the field we were very good. Better start with the bat would have been good, but we will take that win.”

Nida Dar top-scored for Pakistan with 28 from 34 balls but there was little else to cheer after Fatima had won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that produced some awkward bounce.

“We were not up to the mark in the batting. We were 10-15 runs short,” said Fatima.

All of the Indian bowlers contributed with Arundhati Reddy the most succesful as she removed Omaima Sohail (3) and Aliya Riaz (4) in the middle order before clean bowling Dar in the final over to finish with 3-19 from her four overs.

“I’ve worked a lot on my T20 bowling in all stages of the innings. I’m still working hard now. I kept it simple and attacked the stumps,” said Reddy who was named Player of the Match.

India lost Mandhana for seven but Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues took them to 61 before the second wicket fell in the 12th over.

Verma, their impressive 20-year-old opener, struck three fours in a 35-ball 32 before holing out to mid-on.

That gave Pakistan a sniff of a chance but Kaur made sure India made it 13 wins from 16 against Pakistan in T20Is.

After losing their opening match to New Zealand, this was a much-needed win for India in Group A. They remain fourth in the group, with Pakistan just ahead of them on net run rate.

India face Sri Lanka in the next game in Dubai on Wednesday while Pakistan meet favourites Australia on Friday.

West Indies face Scotland in Sunday’s late game in Dubai with both sides having lost their Group B openers.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peak of success
06 Oct, 2024

Peak of success

IT started with the ascent of Nanga Parbat in 2017 and ended with the summit of Tibet’s Shishapangma on Thursday....
Indian visitor
06 Oct, 2024

Indian visitor

AMONGST the host of foreign dignitaries expected to fly into Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government...
Violence once again
Updated 06 Oct, 2024

Violence once again

The warring sides must rein in their worst impulses and prioritise the nation’s well-being over short-term gains.
Controversial timing
Updated 05 Oct, 2024

Controversial timing

While the judgment undoes a past wrong, it risks being perceived as enabling a myopic political agenda.
ML-1’s prospects
05 Oct, 2024

ML-1’s prospects

ONE of the signature projects envisaged under the CPEC umbrella is the Mainline-1 railway scheme, which is yet to ...
No breathing space
05 Oct, 2024

No breathing space

THIS is the time of the year when city dwellers across Punjab start choking on toxic air. Soon the harmful air will...