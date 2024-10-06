E-Paper | October 06, 2024

Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained at Brussels demo

SARAJEVO: A destroyed car is seen after a landslide devastated a village in Bosnia, on Friday.—Reuters
BRUSSELS: Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among several of protesters detained on Saturday for blocking a road in the Belgian capital at a demonstration against fossil fuel subsidies.

An eyewitness saw the iconic Swede — who has previously been detained for civil disobedience at protests in various countries — carried away by police after refusing to leave a sit-in.

Thunberg, 21, was part of a smaller group of demonstrators who broke away from a march organised by the United for Climate Justice movement that began outside the European Parliament.

The rally was calling for the European Union — headquartered in Brussels — to end subsidies for fossil fuels in order to achieve its ambitious goal of making the continent carbon neutral by 2050.

“This will not happen without an immediate phase out of fossil fuel subsidies,” climate activists, scientists and economists wrote in an open letter to EU leaders. “Until these necessary changes occur, people will continue to take to the streets to make our voices heard and hold you accountable.” The protest is co-organised by the movement “Stop Fossil Subsidies” and Extinction Rebellion Europe.

Climate protest held mostly in European states are increasing at a rapid scale. Earlier in May, activists staged a protest at Place Jean Rey, a stone’s throw away from the European Parliament in Brussels.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024

