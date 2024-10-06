Key industry associations elect new leadership

KARACHI: Several key industry associations have announced their newly elected leadership teams. In the pharmaceutical sector, Tauqeerul Haq has been elected as chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manu­facturers’ Associa­tion (PPMA). He will be joined by Shafiq Ahmed Abbasi as senior vice chairman and Amanullah Sheikh as vice chairman.

The Pakistan Associa­tion of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufac­turers (PAAPAM) has also seen a new leadership team. Usman Aslam Malik has been elected chairman, with Shehryar Qadir and Shujaul Haq assuming the roles of senior vice chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Sheikh Umer Rehan was elected unopposed as chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), while Asjad Arif and Khalid Islam Sheikh have taken the roles of senior vice chairman and vice chairman.

The Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) has elected Hamid Arshad Zahur as central chairman, with Sheikh Abid Hussain and Danish Aman being elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman.

The Site Association of Industry (SAI) has elected Ahmed Azeem Alvi as chairman. He will be supported by Khalid Riaz and Muhammad Riaz Dhedi, who have been elected as senior vice president and vice president.

The Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Associa­tion (PSMA) has seen Asif Iqbal Paracha take over as chairman, with M. Mushtaq Hussain and Tariq Zakariya elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman.

In the Korangi industrial area, Junaid Naqi has been elected president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). He will work alongside Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh as senior vice president and Syed Tariq Hussain as vice president.

The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has appointed Malik Faisal Jahangir as chairman, with Muhammad Jawed Jilanai and Mohibullah taking on the roles of senior vice chairman and vice chairman.

