E-Paper | October 06, 2024

PSX surges to new peak in jittery week

Muhammad Kashif Published October 6, 2024 Updated October 6, 2024 09:45am

KARACHI: Amid escalating regional tensions following an Iranian missile attack on Israel and mounting political tensions due to ongoing protest by the opposition party in the capital, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the tumultuous week at a record high of above 83,500.

The bullish spell was driven by surging exports, foreign exchange reserves and growing expectations of another 200 basis points cut in the policy rate in the next review due early November.

However, despite a positive economic outlook, the foreigners continued aggressive selling in the outgoing week, mainly on growing concerns about peace prospects due to the widening Middle East conflict amid fears of a retaliatory attack by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites, which may destabilise the whole region.

The trade and industry leadership, notably the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, renewed the call for a drastic cut in the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy rate immediately to revive industrial and commercial activities since the Consumer Price Index-based inflation receded to a 44-month low creating an ample room for the Monetary Policy Committee to bring it to single digits.

In its market commentary, Arif Habib Ltd (AHL) maintained that the upward trajectory was supported by several significant economic developments, including inflation declining to 6.9 per cent in September, initiation of a buyback of treasury bills worth Rs351 billion at significantly reduced rates, the GDP recorded a growth of 2.52pc in FY24 driven by the agriculture sector.

The trade deficit reached $5.4bn in the 1QFY25, while exports achieved their sixth-highest quarterly figure at $7.9bn, and Rs244bn was raised by SBP via T-bill auction, coupled with 6-month and 12-month T-bill yields declining to the lowest level since April 2022 to 14.4pc and 13.7pc, respectively.

As a result, the benchmark KSE 100 index settled at an all-time high of 83,531.96 points after surging by 2,240 points or 2.76pc week-on-week.

According to AKD Securities Ltd, with the approval of the IMF’s executive board and the subsequent receipt of the first tranche of $1.02bn, the market will maintain a bullish spell next week. Additionally, easing inflation and ongoing monetary policy will likely keep equities in focus, with the market trading at an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 3.6x.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peak of success
06 Oct, 2024

Peak of success

IT started with the ascent of Nanga Parbat in 2017 and ended with the summit of Tibet’s Shishapangma on Thursday....
Indian visitor
06 Oct, 2024

Indian visitor

AMONGST the host of foreign dignitaries expected to fly into Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government...
Violence once again
Updated 06 Oct, 2024

Violence once again

The warring sides must rein in their worst impulses and prioritise the nation’s well-being over short-term gains.
Controversial timing
Updated 05 Oct, 2024

Controversial timing

While the judgment undoes a past wrong, it risks being perceived as enabling a myopic political agenda.
ML-1’s prospects
05 Oct, 2024

ML-1’s prospects

ONE of the signature projects envisaged under the CPEC umbrella is the Mainline-1 railway scheme, which is yet to ...
No breathing space
05 Oct, 2024

No breathing space

THIS is the time of the year when city dwellers across Punjab start choking on toxic air. Soon the harmful air will...