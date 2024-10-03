Israel declares UN chief ‘persona non grata’

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an end to the “sickening cycle of escalation” in the Middle East on Wednesday, while specifically condemning Iran’s latest missile attack after facing harsh criticism from Israel.

The denouncement came after Israel’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that he was barring UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not “unequivocally” condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

The secretary-general was speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, called after Iran on Tuesday launched a massive missile barrage at Israel, which has ramped up its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon in recent days.

“This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop,” he said.

Faults Guterres for not condemning Iranian missile attack; secretary general calls for ending ‘sickening cycle of escalation’

Earlier Wednesday, Israel had declared Guterres “persona non grata” for failing to specifically condemn Iran’s missile attack when he condemned on Tuesday the “broadening conflict in the Middle East.”

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” said Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a statement.

Guterres addressed the diplomatic dust-up at the Security Council, saying “as should have been obvious yesterday in the context of the condemnation I expressed, I again strongly condemn yesterday’s massive missile attack by Iran on Israel.”

The UN chief also reiterated his call for a ceasefire.

“Since last October, Israel has conducted in Gaza the most deadly and destructive military campaign in my years as secretary-general,” he said.

In a letter to the Security Council on Tuesday, Iran justified its attack on Israel as self-defence under Article 51 of the founding UN Charter, citing “aggressive actions” by Israel including violations of Iran’s sovereignty.

“Iran… in full compliance with the principle of distinction under international humanitarian law, has only targeted the regime’s military and security installations with its defensive missile strikes,” Iran wrote to the council.

But Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon on Wednesday rejected Iran’s claim of self-defence.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2024