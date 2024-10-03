E-Paper | October 03, 2024

Israel declares UN chief ‘persona non grata’

Agencies Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 08:23am

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an end to the “sickening cycle of escalation” in the Middle East on Wednesday, while specifically condemning Iran’s latest missile attack after facing harsh criticism from Israel.

The denouncement came after Israel’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that he was barring UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not “unequivocally” condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

The secretary-general was speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, called after Iran on Tuesday launched a massive missile barrage at Israel, which has ramped up its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon in recent days.

“This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop,” he said.

Faults Guterres for not condemning Iranian missile attack; secretary general calls for ending ‘sickening cycle of escalation’

Earlier Wednesday, Israel had declared Guterres “persona non grata” for failing to specifically condemn Iran’s missile attack when he condemned on Tuesday the “broadening conflict in the Middle East.”

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” said Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a statement.

Guterres addressed the diplomatic dust-up at the Security Council, saying “as should have been obvious yesterday in the context of the condemnation I expressed, I again strongly condemn yesterday’s massive missile attack by Iran on Israel.”

The UN chief also reiterated his call for a ceasefire.

“Since last October, Israel has conducted in Gaza the most deadly and destructive military campaign in my years as secretary-general,” he said.

In a letter to the Security Council on Tuesday, Iran justified its attack on Israel as self-defence under Article 51 of the founding UN Charter, citing “aggressive actions” by Israel including violations of Iran’s sovereignty.

“Iran… in full compliance with the principle of distinction under international humanitarian law, has only targeted the regime’s military and security installations with its defensive missile strikes,” Iran wrote to the council.

But Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon on Wednesday rejected Iran’s claim of self-defence.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2024

Gaza invasion, Israel Lebanon attacks
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial infighting
03 Oct, 2024

Judicial infighting

THE ongoing spat within the Supreme Court has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the country’s highest...
Iranian salvo
03 Oct, 2024

Iranian salvo

THE skies over Israel and the occupied territories lit up on Tuesday evening, as a barrage of Iranian missiles tried...
Chance to play well
03 Oct, 2024

Chance to play well

THE announcement came without warning very late on Tuesday night. Merely six months since his reappointment and 11...
Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...