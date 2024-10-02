NA briefing on security situation ‘shelved’

ISLAMABAD: The Natio­nal Assembly Secretariat has shelved its plan to convene on Tuesday an important meeting of all parliamentary party heads regarding the security situation in the country.

However, the NA Secretariat denied reports about the meeting, stating that no such gathering was convened by NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

A source told Dawn that while the NA Secretariat had initially planned the security meeting, it was postponed due to the unavailability of parliamentary leaders in the federal capital.

According to media reports, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir was expected to attend the security meeting, where a briefing was to be provided to participants.

Subsequently, the NA Secretariat issued an official press release stating that no final decision had been made regarding a joint meeting of parliamentary leaders from the National Assembly and Senate. It stated: “The secretary of the assembly says that if a decision is taken, an official notification would be issued in this regard.”

The source said no prior notice of such a meeting had been circulated.

Media reports also indicated that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had summoned an in-camera meeting on Oct 2 to discuss the security situation in the country, with a special focus on Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

