Nato chief dismisses fears over Trump win

BRUSSELS: New Nato chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday downplayed fears over a potential Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election and pledged to keep backing Ukraine, as he assumed leadership of the world’s most powerful military alliance.

The former Dutch prime minister steps into the role at a pivotal moment, as Russia presses its war in Ukraine, China flexes its growing might — and just weeks before US voters choose a new leader. “I’m determined to prepare Nato for the challenges of the future,” Rutte said as he formally took over as secretary general from Norway’s Jens Stoltenberg at Nato’s Brussels headquarters.

The outcome of the Nov 5 US vote is set to be the straight-talking 57-year-old’s first major test — and will shape his initial four-year term.

On the campaign trail, former president Trump has threatened not to protect Nato members who do not spend enough on defence and promised a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end to the war in Ukraine.

“I’m not worried. I know both candidates very well. I worked for four years with Donald Trump. He was the one pushing us to spend more, and he achieved,” Rutte said. “I will be able to work with both, whatever is the outcome of the elections.”

In opting for the veteran Dutch statesman, a staunch US ally and stalwart backer of Ukraine, Nato’s 32 nations have picked a leader who will keep pushing support for Kyiv and efforts to bolster the alliance’s own defences against Russia.

