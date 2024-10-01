E-Paper | October 01, 2024

Man accused of Trump assassination bid pleads not guilty

AFP Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 07:45am
Ryan W. Routh, suspected of attempting to assassinate Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump, appears in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, US September 23, 2024 in a courtroom sketch. — Reuters
WEST BEACH: Ryan Routh, the 58-year-old man accused of plotting to kill Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course, pleaded not guilty on Monday to several federal charges.

His lawyer Kristy Militello entered the not guilty plea during a brief arraignment in a West Palm Beach federal courthouse and requested a jury trial. Wearing a beige prison uniform and shackles on his wrists and ankles, Routh answered, “Yes, your honour,” when the magistrate judge asked him if he was aware of the charges against him.

Routh was arrested on Sept 15 after a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle poking out from brush on the perimeter of the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing a round.

The agent opened fire and Routh, who fled in a vehicle, was arrested shortly later. He has been charged with attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and firearms offenses. A federal judge ruled last week that Routh, identified as a Hawaii resident, should remain in custody.

FBI analysis of Routh’s phone showed he had been in Florida since Aug 18, and his devices were located multiple times between that date and Sept 15 near Trump’s golf course and his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to prosecutors. Before being spotted by the Secret Service agent, Routh spent nearly 12 hours in the vicinity of the Trump International Golf Club, according to his phone location data.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024

