E-Paper | September 28, 2024

Chinese firms sign pacts for investment

Amin Ahmed Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 11:49am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese companies signed various memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with their Pakistani counterparts on Friday for investment in textile technology, agriculture and livestock sectors in Pakistan.

The MoUs were signed at the ‘Business Round­table Conference’ held at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. At the conference, as many as 25 major Chinese companies exp­ress­ed their deep interest in investing heavily in Pakistan.

These investment companies specialise in agriculture, automobile, electrical alliances, pharmaceuticals, logistics, medical equipment and technology.

Speaking at the conference, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan said investment climate in Pakistan is favorable, and the government will welcome Chinese companies to shift their industry to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan, in collaboration with China, will make bilateral investments in education, technology and various other sectors in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has the second largest reserves of coal and the seventh largest reserves of copper, while we can become a centre of business activities in the region by improving the agriculture and livestock sectors,” he said.

Country Director of Hong Kong business group Anna Su, Mayor of Daming County Li Shuang, Chief Adviser Qin Linzheng, Deputy Mayor Sun Deshi, Group President of Lianghao Li Hui, Qin Linz Heng, Director of Trade City Administrative Com­mission Qu Zong Kuan and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi also spoke at the conference which discussed cooperation between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024

