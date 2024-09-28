E-Paper | September 28, 2024

LHC reopens boy’s rape case, orders fresh probe

Our Correspondent Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 12:38pm

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered restoration of a case pertaining to alleged rape of a boy registered at Shaidani Sharif police station in Rahim Yar Khan district, directing Bahawalpur regional police officer (RPO) to initiate a fresh probe into the matter to deliver justice to the complainant.

The court issued the orders on a writ petition filed by the eight-year-old victim and his uncle Sada Hussain.

Sada told the media on Friday that on July 26, his nephew was subjected to rape by two suspects in a sugarcane field. He said the Shaidani Sharif police registered a case against the nominated suspects after five days delay but neither grilled, nor arrested them.

He also alleged that the police did not get the victim medically examined and discharged the suspects.

He said he challenged the police decision in his writ petition that was accepted by the court.

JI SIT-IN: In connection with the Jamaat-i-Islami’s ongoing protest campaign against “excessive” electricity bills, the party’s south Punjab Naib Emir Zeeshan Akhtar has announced staging a sit-in outside Farid Gate here on Sunday (tomorrow).

At a press conference, Mr Akhtar criticised the government for failing to honour the commitment made with the JI leaders during the party’s Rawalpindi sit-in and its failure to provide relief to the consumers.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

World News Day
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

World News Day

Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.
Fake encounters
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

Fake encounters

Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.
National wound
28 Sep, 2024

National wound

PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...
Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...