LHC reopens boy’s rape case, orders fresh probe

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered restoration of a case pertaining to alleged rape of a boy registered at Shaidani Sharif police station in Rahim Yar Khan district, directing Bahawalpur regional police officer (RPO) to initiate a fresh probe into the matter to deliver justice to the complainant.

The court issued the orders on a writ petition filed by the eight-year-old victim and his uncle Sada Hussain.

Sada told the media on Friday that on July 26, his nephew was subjected to rape by two suspects in a sugarcane field. He said the Shaidani Sharif police registered a case against the nominated suspects after five days delay but neither grilled, nor arrested them.

He also alleged that the police did not get the victim medically examined and discharged the suspects.

He said he challenged the police decision in his writ petition that was accepted by the court.

JI SIT-IN: In connection with the Jamaat-i-Islami’s ongoing protest campaign against “excessive” electricity bills, the party’s south Punjab Naib Emir Zeeshan Akhtar has announced staging a sit-in outside Farid Gate here on Sunday (tomorrow).

At a press conference, Mr Akhtar criticised the government for failing to honour the commitment made with the JI leaders during the party’s Rawalpindi sit-in and its failure to provide relief to the consumers.

