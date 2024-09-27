E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Monet’s odes to London’s ‘beautiful’ smog on display

AFP Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 09:42am
A GALLERY assistant studies a work by French impressionist painter Claude Monet, The Houses of Parliament 1904, at a preview for an exhibition, “Monet and London”.—AFP
A GALLERY assistant studies a work by French impressionist painter Claude Monet, The Houses of Parliament 1904, at a preview for an exhibition, “Monet and London”.—AFP

LONDON: Claude Monet was enchanted by the mysterious light generated by London’s famous “smog”, and the city he loved is now hosting a new exhibition recognising his strange fascination with the industrial pollution.

“Monet and London. Views of the Thames” opening Friday will be the first time his paintings of the Houses of Parliament and the River Thames go on show in the city, as he had wished 120 years ago.

The French Impressionist painter made three visits to London, for several months at a time, between 1899 and 1901. The city was then the most populated city in the world and a major industrial centre, its air often thick with pollution.

He stayed in the Savoy Hotel, from where he had a breathtaking view of the Waterloo and Charing Cross bridges.

To paint the Palace of Westminster — the UK parliament — he crossed the river and set up his easel on a terrace of St Thomas’ Hospital, which is still in use today. “Every day, I find London more beautiful to paint,” the artist wrote to his stepdaughter in 1900.

In a letter to his wife, he wrote of the ever-changing weather and its transformative effects on the Thames. “You wouldn’t believe the amazing effects I have seen in the nearly two months that I have been constantly looking at the River Thames,” he wrote.

He told a US journalist in 1901 that “London is the more interesting that it is harder to paint. The fog assumes all sorts of colours; there are black, brown, yellow, green, purple fogs,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...
Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...