E-Paper | September 26, 2024

UK police investigating Islamophobic hack of WiFi at train stations

Reuters Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 05:00pm

British police said on Thursday they had launched an investigation into a cyberattack after passengers at the country’s major railway stations saw an Islamophobic message when they tried to use WiFi services.

The WiFi system, which is managed by communications group Telent, was quickly taken offline after passengers said a message was displayed which referred to terror attacks.

“We received reports at around 5:03pm (1603 GMT) yesterday of a cyberattack displaying Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail WiFi services,” British Transport Police said.

Tensions in Britain flared over the summer with a wave of anti-Muslim riots across the country after the killing of three young girls, an attack which was initially falsely blamed on a Muslim migrant following online misinformation.

The police said they were working with Network Rail to investigate the Islamophobic cyber security incident “at pace”.

Network Rail, the group which manages tracks and train hubs, said the WiFi remained offline on Thursday following the incident at 19 stations including London Bridge and London Euston as well as Manchester Piccadilly and Edinburgh Waverley.

Telent said in a statement that no personal data had been affected by the hack, adding the matter was now in the hands of the police.

It said an unauthorised change had been made to the Network Rail landing page, provided by Global Reach, from a legitimate administrator account.

“As a precaution, Telent temporarily suspended all use of Global Reach services while verifying that no other Telent customers were impacted,” it added.

Network Rail said it expected the Wifi service to be restored over the weekend once final security checks were completed.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...
Point of no return?
Updated 25 Sep, 2024

Point of no return?

It is CJP's responsibility to ensure his institution's respect as the govt has made it clear it will not implement the reserved seats verdict.
War on Lebanon
25 Sep, 2024

War on Lebanon

Israel has lit a fire that can consume the entire region, as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire grow dimmer by the day.
Rape scars
25 Sep, 2024

Rape scars

We are at the threshold of a rape crisis and the reason for it is our flimsy response; it aborts justice by perpetuating stigmatisation and victim-blaming.