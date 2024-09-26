3 suspected militants killed in Swat, Lakki

SWAT/LAKKI MARWAT: Three suspected militants were killed and two policemen were wounded in two attacks in Swat and Lakki Marwat on Tuesday night, sources said.

The first attack took place in Swat when militants attacked a police contingent while it was patrolling the Asharay area of Matta tehsil.

Swat DPO Dr Zahidullah told Dawn that police from the Asharay post, in Matta tehsil, were on routine patrol at 11.40pm when they encountered five masked suspects on the road.

The masked men opened indiscriminate fire at the police party, causing injuries to sub-inspector Noor Wali Shah and constable Zakaria.

Police fired in retaliation, killing two of the five assailants on the spot, the DPO said.

The dead were later identified as Ahmad Hussain and Zahir Khan, residents of Khwazakhela Tehsil of Swat district. The three other masked men managed to escape.

Several FIRs were already registered against the two dead men for theft and robbery in different police stations across Swat. A 9mm pistol and a .30 bore pistol were recovered from the slain suspects.

In Lakki Marwat, a suspected militant was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Tor Lawangkhel area late on Tuesday night.

A police official said the operation was launched jointly by police and the counter-terrorism department after a tipoff about the presence of militants there.

He said a large contingent of law enforcement personnel reached the area and engaged the terrorists.

“The militants used automatic weapons, but the law enforcers repulsed the attack, triggering a fierce clash which continued for some time,” he said.

Police launched a search operation and recovered the body of a militant identified as Inam, a resident of Shagai.

“An accomplice of the dead militant fled under cover of darkness,” he added.

Inam was wanted by police in a number of cases, including extortion, bomb explosions and attacks on police.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2024