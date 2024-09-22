Security official martyred in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A security official was martyred and another wounded in a clash between security forces and militants in tehsil Birmal of lower South Waziristan, sources said.
They said the clash took place in the Nandron area of the district on Friday, following which security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. During the exchange of fire, a suspected terrorist was killed. No statement was issued by ISPR, the military’s media wing, till late in the night.
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was injured in a landmine blast while grazing cattle in the mountainous area of Saidan village in Upper South Waziristan, officials said.
They said Shaheerullah was shifted to Sararogha Hospital, but later transferred to Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment.
Another landmine explosion left six children wounded in tehsil Makin of South Waziristan.
District police officer Malik Habib said the explosion took place in the Spin Kamar area on Friday, adding that the injured had been shifted to Razmak Hospital in North Waziristan by their families.
According to him, the children had found a rusted landmine in the mountains and brought it home where it exploded, causing injuries.
Also on Friday night, a mortar shell struck a house in the Bospa area of tehsil Ladha in upper South Waziristan, during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants, injuring a man and his son, officials said.
Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024
