Security official martyred in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A security official was ma­­rtyred and another wou­nded in a clash between security forces and militants in tehsil Birmal of lower South Waziristan, sources said.

They said the clash took place in the Nandron area of the district on Friday, following which security forces cordoned off the area and launched a sea­rch operation. During the exchange of fire, a suspe­cted terrorist was killed. No statement was issued by ISPR, the military’s media wing, till late in the night.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was injured in a landmine blast while grazing cattle in the mountainous area of Saidan village in Upper South Waziris­tan, officials said.

They said Shaheerullah was shifted to Sararogha Hospital, but later transferred to Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment.

Another landmine exp­losion left six children wo­­unded in tehsil Makin of South Waziristan.

District police officer Malik Habib said the exp­l­osion took place in the Spin Kamar area on Fri­d­­ay, adding that the injured had been shifted to Raz­m­­ak Hospital in North Wazi­ristan by their families.

According to him, the children had found a rusted landmine in the mountains and brought it home where it exploded, causing injuries.

Also on Friday night, a mortar shell struck a house in the Bospa area of tehsil Ladha in upper South Waziristan, during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants, injuring a man and his son, officials said.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024