E-Paper | September 22, 2024

Security official martyred in South Waziristan

Adam Khan Wazir Published September 22, 2024 Updated September 22, 2024 07:23am
Photo: File
Photo: File

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A security official was ma­­rtyred and another wou­nded in a clash between security forces and militants in tehsil Birmal of lower South Waziristan, sources said.

They said the clash took place in the Nandron area of the district on Friday, following which security forces cordoned off the area and launched a sea­rch operation. During the exchange of fire, a suspe­cted terrorist was killed. No statement was issued by ISPR, the military’s media wing, till late in the night.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was injured in a landmine blast while grazing cattle in the mountainous area of Saidan village in Upper South Waziris­tan, officials said.

They said Shaheerullah was shifted to Sararogha Hospital, but later transferred to Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment.

Another landmine exp­losion left six children wo­­unded in tehsil Makin of South Waziristan.

District police officer Malik Habib said the exp­l­osion took place in the Spin Kamar area on Fri­d­­ay, adding that the injured had been shifted to Raz­m­­ak Hospital in North Wazi­ristan by their families.

According to him, the children had found a rusted landmine in the mountains and brought it home where it exploded, causing injuries.

Also on Friday night, a mortar shell struck a house in the Bospa area of tehsil Ladha in upper South Waziristan, during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants, injuring a man and his son, officials said.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TTP’s reach
Updated 22 Sep, 2024

TTP’s reach

The TTP — particularly its activities inside Afghanistan — should be a matter of global concern, specifically for regional states.
Parliamentary ‘coup’
22 Sep, 2024

Parliamentary ‘coup’

SOME have celebrated the recent ‘elimination’ of a major political party from the National Assembly with the...
Fixing the flaws
22 Sep, 2024

Fixing the flaws

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team is heading to next month’s T20 World Cup without winning a series in the...
Democracy in peril
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Democracy in peril

The govt is forcing the SC into a direct confrontation with the legislature.
Far from finish line
21 Sep, 2024

Far from finish line

FROM six cases in the first half of the year, Pakistan has now gone to 18 polio cases. Of the total, 13 have been...
Brutal times
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Brutal times

The latest string of chilling episodes confirm a pattern of unlawful police violence endorsed by mobs.