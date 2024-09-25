E-Paper | September 25, 2024

Trade road map with Belarus soon

APP Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced on Tuesday that Pakistan and Belarus have agreed in principle to sign a Memor­andum of Understanding (MoU) on the Trade Road Map 2025-27. The finalisation of the MoU will take place after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Belarus, followed by a reciprocal visit by Belarusian leadership.

Addressing a joint press conference with Belarusian Minister of Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko after the conclusion of the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), Mr Kamal said overall there had been consensus on five MoUs, out of which one related to cooperation in textile sector was signed on Tuesday.

He said the remaining MoUs would be finalised when the President of Belarus visits Pakistan. Islamabad is exploring all possibilities to enhance trade and considering joint ventures in specific areas such as technology, agriculture, industry, and pharmaceuticals.

He said expertise from Belarus would be utilised to make a framework for various sectors to help economic development.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

On the brink

On the brink

Zahid Hussain
A defiant govt and the widening divide within the top court itself has created a very dangerous impasse.

Editorial

Point of no return?
Updated 25 Sep, 2024

Point of no return?

It is CJP's responsibility to ensure his institution's respect as the govt has made it clear it will not implement the reserved seats verdict.
War on Lebanon
25 Sep, 2024

War on Lebanon

Israel has lit a fire that can consume the entire region, as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire grow dimmer by the day.
Rape scars
25 Sep, 2024

Rape scars

We are at the threshold of a rape crisis and the reason for it is our flimsy response; it aborts justice by perpetuating stigmatisation and victim-blaming.
Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...