Trade road map with Belarus soon

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced on Tuesday that Pakistan and Belarus have agreed in principle to sign a Memor­andum of Understanding (MoU) on the Trade Road Map 2025-27. The finalisation of the MoU will take place after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Belarus, followed by a reciprocal visit by Belarusian leadership.

Addressing a joint press conference with Belarusian Minister of Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko after the conclusion of the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), Mr Kamal said overall there had been consensus on five MoUs, out of which one related to cooperation in textile sector was signed on Tuesday.

He said the remaining MoUs would be finalised when the President of Belarus visits Pakistan. Islamabad is exploring all possibilities to enhance trade and considering joint ventures in specific areas such as technology, agriculture, industry, and pharmaceuticals.

He said expertise from Belarus would be utilised to make a framework for various sectors to help economic development.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024