E-Paper | September 24, 2024

6 killed, 7 injured in China bridge crash

AFP Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 09:11am

BEIJING: Six people died after a car lost control and slammed into bikes and other vehicles on a bridge in central China’s Hunan province early on Monday morning, police said.

Police said the car was rear-ended, sending it into incoming traffic travelling in the opposite direction. Another seven people were injured, police said.

Footage on Chinese social media on Monday showed a large white van rushing into oncoming traffic and barreling through vehicles on Lusong Bridge in the city of Zhuzhou. The footage showed debris scattered across the road as at least four ambulances were at the scene, blocking traffic.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, according to state media Xinhua News Agency. Deadly traffic accidents occur frequently in China, due to lax safety standards and widespread disorderly driving.

This month in a separate incident, a school bus ploughed into a crowd of people outside a middle school in eastern China, killing 11 parents and students. State broadcaster CCTV said the driver “lost control” of the vehicle as it approached the school in Shandong province’s Tai’an city.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

NOT content with the bloodbath it has unleashed in Gaza, Israel is now on the rampage in Lebanon, routinely ...
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...