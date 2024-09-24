E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Xi, Shehbaz aim to build ‘shared future’

APP | Syed Irfan Raza Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 10:35am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday reaffirmed the pledge to promote the CPEC and work towards building a “shared future”.

In a letter sent to PM Shehbaz on his birthday, the Chinese president said the two nations had been enjoying a strategic partnership marked by mutual trust and support.

This cooperation has remained “unaffected” despite changing international scenarios.

Mr Xi recalled the PM’s “successful” visit to China in June, during which the two sides agreed to cooperate on various matters. He said the strengthening of China-Pakistan ties was of “great significance” to him.

He expressed his desire to work with PM Shehbaz to promote the China-Pakistan strategic cooperation and the construction of CPEC.

President Xi wished the PM good health and success and reaffirmed his commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation to build the “China-Pakistan community of shared destiny in the new era”. The PM thanked President Xi for his sentiments and hailed the strength of Pakistan-China ties.

In response to the letter, PM Shehbaz said: “Together, we will continue to work assiduously to build a prosperous Pakistan-China community with a Shared Future.”

PM to arrive in New York

PM Shehbaz has also left the UK and will arrive in New York on a five-day visit to attend the session of the UN General Assembly.

The PM, who stayed in London for two days, will address the UN General Assembly on September 27, his office said on Monday.

He is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Anto­nio Guterres, International Mon­etary Fund Managing Dire­ctor Kristalina Geor­gieva, philanthropist Bill Gates, and presidents of the UN General Assembly, Euro­pean Commission, and World Bank.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also extended greetings to the government and people of Saudi Arabia on the kingdom’s 94th National Day on Monday. In his message, the PM hailed the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a PM Office press release.

Calling Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 a model to emulate for the world, the PM said the kingdom was “playing a leading role in the developing world in business, technology, economy and other fields”.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

