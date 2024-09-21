E-Paper | September 21, 2024

KE seeks to extract Rs853m more for Aug

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 21, 2024 Updated September 21, 2024 10:10am

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric on Friday sought a 51-paisa per unit additional fuel adjustment for August to collect about Rs853 million more from its consumers in the billing month of October. The move contrasts with a proposed 57-paisa per unit refund for the same month by public sector distribution companies (Discos).

This is on top of Rs3.1 per unit fuel cost adjustment (FCA) KE had demanded from the power regulator for July to collect Rs6.2bn.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had on Aug 29 conducted a public hearing for additional FCA for July but has yet to reach a formal decision.

Earlier, Nepra had allowed KE to charge about Rs10.5 billion from consumers through Rs5.76 per unit adjustments in October and November bills against two consumption months of May and June 2024. Under that decision, KE will charge FCA of Rs2.59 and Rs3.168 per kWh through the billing months of October and November 2024, respectively.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices and changes in generation mix. The higher FCA is applicable to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers and protected domestic consumers using up to 300 units, agricultural consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.

The adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

Under the tariff mechanism, changes in fuel cost are passed on to the consumers on a monthly basis through automatic mechanism.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democracy in peril
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Democracy in peril

The govt is forcing the SC into a direct confrontation with the legislature.
Far from finish line
21 Sep, 2024

Far from finish line

FROM six cases in the first half of the year, Pakistan has now gone to 18 polio cases. Of the total, 13 have been...
Brutal times
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Brutal times

The latest string of chilling episodes confirm a pattern of unlawful police violence endorsed by mobs.
What now?
20 Sep, 2024

What now?

Govt's actions could turn the reserved seats verdict into a major clash between institutions. It is a risky and unfortunate escalation.
IHK election farce
20 Sep, 2024

IHK election farce

WHILE India will be keen to trumpet the holding of elections in held Kashmir as a return to ‘normalcy’, things...
Donating organs
20 Sep, 2024

Donating organs

CERTAIN philanthropic practices require a more scientific temperament than ours to flourish. Deceased organ donation...