Gandapur urges lawmakers to ensure maximum participation of workers in Lahore rally

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Thursday finalised preparations for its Sept 21 public meeting in Lahore.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who is also the PTI’s president in the province, and provincial general secretary Ali Asghar Khan held four meetings with the party’s regional chapters, including Malakand, Hazara, southern and central regions.

The meetings were attended by members of the provincial and national assemblies and the party’s district presidents and other leadership, according to a party statement issued here.

Mr Gandapur held separate meetings with the PTI’s regional chapters and other leadership.

The participants discussed the party’s upcoming public meeting in Lahore. Party leaders from the province were assigned duties regarding Lahore’s public meeting.

Mr Gandapur told meetings that the public meeting would be a mammoth power show. He said party lawmakers should ensure the maximum participation of workers and activists in that meeting.

In a video message shared on social media platforms, Mr Gandapur said the party was going to hold a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, Lahore, for Haqeeqi Azadi.

He said that their forebears lost their lives and properties to secure an independent state and now the time has come for them to get theirs from mandate thieves, mafias and thieves.

“Every one of you needs to come out of your houses and the entire Pakistan will be on roads on September 21,” he said.

Mr Gandapur asked the people of KP to participate in the meeting with zeal. Mr Gandapur said that he will himself lead the rally from the front.

“KP rally will leave for Punjab early on September 21. The time has come to decide whether we want freedom for our future generation or hand their future to mafias and corrupt people,” he said.

The chief minister said the PTI would stand with Imran Khan and would strive to get him freed from jail.

A PTI leader told Dawn that the leadership had assigned every MNA and MPA to bring 500 people to the rally.

He said party workers from across the province would gather at the Swabi on Saturday and leave for Lahore at around 2pm.

The party leader said workers were also directed to bring masks, handkerchiefs and water bottles to better protect themselves in case of a crackdown by the Punjab police.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024