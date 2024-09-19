Advisory issued for prevention, control of Chikungunya

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services (NIH) has issued an advisory for prevention and control of Chikungunya viral infection across the country.

According to the advisory sent to health authorities across the country, Chikungunya is a viral disease caused by Chikungunya virus (CHKV) and transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes to humans. The word ‘Chikungunya’ means ‘that which bends up’, an allusion to the posture of the suffering patients.

“Following the outbreak of Chikun­gunya in Karachi and other parts of the country, the disease is now endemic in many parts of the country like Dengue fever,” it stated. According to the advisory, onset of illness usually occurs four to eight days after exposure but can range from 2 to 12 days. Viraemia persists for 5 to 7 days from the onset of symptoms.

“Chikungunya is spread by the bite of Aedes mosquitoes, primarily Aedes aegypti and also Aedes albopictus. These mosquitoes are active during the day. Both species are found biting outdoors, but Aedes aegypti will also readily feed indoors. Mostly the transmission occurs during or just after the hot rainy season.

Mother-to-child transmission has also been reported in women who developed the disease within the final week prior to delivery.

There are rare reports of spontaneous abortions following maternal Chikungunya virus infection. There is no evidence that the virus is transmitted through breast milk.

There is no specific treatment for the disease and mainly relies on the management of symptoms, the advisory said. Neither any vaccine nor any anti-viral are available for prevention and treatment.

Patients should get plenty of rest, drink fluids to prevent dehydration, symptomatic treatment is advised. However, patients are advised not to take aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) like ibuprofen, naproxen etc.

