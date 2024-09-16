E-Paper | September 16, 2024

MoU signed for building modern vegetable, fruit market in Lahore

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) for the construction of Pakistan’s first modern and innovative vegetable and fruit market here on Sunday.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her government’s resolve to further bring down inflation to provide relief to the people.

“We are determined to save people from inflation,” she said, directing the authorities concerned to complete the project in 18 months and make it Asia’s best vegetable and fruit market. The CM will lay the foundation stone of this market soon.

On the occasion, she was briefed by the authorities concerned on the market project.

She was told that spreading over 300 acres of land in Kala Khatai area, this modern and innovative market would have world-class infrastructure, and be an export hub.

It will have access for traffic from all sides and heavy vehicles will be able to reach the market directly from the GT Road and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

She was informed that for the convenience of labourers and shopkeepers, routes of metro and Speedo buses would be extended up to the Kala Khatai market.

Cold storage facilities would also be built at the market for storing vegetables and fruits that are in short supply in the market, especially tomatoes and onions, to ensure their continuous availability for people at affordable prices.

