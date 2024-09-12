PM Shehbaz assures sportsmen of all-out support

The Pakistan Street Child Football Team, which took part in the Norway Cup, is pictured with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, on Wednesday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured the government’s all-out support to sportsmen to facilitate their participation in international contests and enable them to bring laurels to Pakistan.

In separate meetings at the PM House on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz interacted with the Street Child Football Team, as well as office bearers and athletes from the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Federation.

“Pakistan’s biggest asset is its talented youth. I wish the Pakistani players to keep bringing laurels to Pakistan globally in the international contests. You are a great asset to Pakistan. Your talent gives immense satisfaction for Pakistan’s bright future,” the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan quoted the prime minister as saying during his meeting with the MMA Federation.

He assured them that the government would extend all-out cooperation to mixed martial arts as the promotion of sports was among its priorities.

Recalling his contributions to sports while serving as chief minister of Punjab, he mentioned the establishment of the Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund and efforts to ensure transparency in the selection process of the sportsmen.

“Being the prime minister, this is my responsibility to extend maximum support to the players to make them participate in international competitions,” he added.

The members of the delegation apprised the prime minister of the recently held international contests held by the federation in collaboration with PM Youth Programme.

The delegation put forward their proposals for the promotion of mixed martial arts in the country, and PM Shehbaz instructed the authorities concerned to present an action plan based on the suggestions.

Plan to promote football

In a separate interaction with Pakistan’s Street Child Football Team which represented Pakistan in the Norway Cup 2024, he said that the government would soon unveil a comprehensive plan for the promotion of football.

The PM’s statement comes despite the Pakistan Sports Board having been at loggerheads with the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee in recent times.

He said the fabulous performance of the street child football team manifested the fact that the Pakistani youth had the potential to prove their mettle globally if given ample opportunities.

The team, which played under the name of Muslim Hands FC in the Norway Cup 2024, made it to the semi-finals last month before losing out to Norway’s Forde IL in a penalty shoot-out.

The PM also asked the concerned authorities to fully restore departmental sports and present a report in this regard, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

The revival of departmental sports has hit one roadblock after another, with many departments unwilling to reopen their sports wings. Departmental sports were closed by the previous government and the structure that previously existed has all but collapsed.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024